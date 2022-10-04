ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Valkyrie Funds, Ark Invest Say Crypto Has Hit ‘Bottom’ Amid Recession Woes

On Friday the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth rose by 263,000 during September, which was better than expected but still lower than August’s 315,000 additional jobs. So does the decrease in new jobs signal a change in Federal Reserve thinking, and how would that affect cryptocurrencies?. Asset managers,...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?

Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data

Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop

Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Rich Investors’ Pathway to Crypto Just Got a Bit Easier This Week

Envestnet | Tamarac, which provides client-management software used by more than 1,000 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) managing over $1.2 trillion in assets, announced two partnerships this week intended to ease hurdles to more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies among wealthy investors. The deals involve cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and Flourish, a fintech...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital

Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

US Jobs Growth Slows Less Than Expected; Bitcoin Slips From $20K

U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected but still reflecting a weakening labor market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell about 2% following the release of the report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as the better-than-expected number gives the Federal Reserve less leeway to opt for a slower rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting in October. Easing off could have reduced downward pressure on prices for risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Raises $27M to Ease Liquidity Pressures, Shares Plunge 15%

London-based bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) has raised $27 million after agreeing to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor. In an announcement published on YouTube, the firm's CEO, Peter Wall, explained a number of steps Argo Blockchain has taken to improve its liquidity position in light of the ongoing crypto bear market.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Morgan Stanley Says Crypto ETPs Continue to Grow Despite Bear Market

The market for cryptocurrency exchange products continues to grow, a sign that institutional interest in the digital assets sector remains strong despite concerns of a crypto winter, according to Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley (MS). There are more than 180 active crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF), exchange-traded-products (ETP) and trusts. Half...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Lido’s stETH Token Expands to Layer 2 Networks Optimism and Arbitrum

Lido, the leading liquid staking system on Ethereum, said Thursday it will support a wrapped version of its popular staked ether (stETH) token to Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum and Optimism. Each stETH token represents an ether (ETH) token staked with Ethereum’s network, meaning it helps to secure the network...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

BNB Chain Halts After 'Potential Exploit' Drained Estimated $100M in Crypto

BNB Chain was forced to hit the brakes on Thursday after the blockchain with ties to the world's largest crypto exchange by volume suffered what it called a "potential exploit" that on-chain evidence suggested could have targeted hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto. BNB Chain is composed of BNB...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra

Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned. You’re reading...
U.S. POLITICS
CoinDesk

Redesigning Money: What Drives the Fintech Space?

This episode is sponsored by Circle and Near. Can financial inclusion be achieved without a bank account or a digital money solution, such as crypto?. Host Michael Casey is solo on this episode of “Money Reimagined” to speak with Brett Scott, journalist, financial hacker, activist and author of "Cloud Money: Cash, Cards, Crypto and the War for Our Wallets."
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Partnership to Operate Malaysia's National Blockchain Infrastructure Sealed

Malaysia's blockchain Infrastructure will be jointly created and operated by Zetrix, a Malaysia-based layer 1 blockchain structure and MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (MTSSB), a tech consultancy, after the two entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to a press release on Friday. Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure will be...
WORLD
CoinDesk

Ray Dalio and Big-Picture Power Shifts

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at a slew of Federal Reserve comments indicating that no pivot on interest rates is on the horizon. He also reads a set of Ray Dalio threads as the famous hedge funder transitions away from his firm.
ENTERTAINMENT

