Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Flat for a Second Consecutive Day, but Outpaces Traditional Markets
Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Thursday and most cryptocurrencies spent much of the day in positive territory. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, rose by 0.32%. The top gaining crypto assets on the day were sushi (SUSHI), up...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That
Crypto mining companies have struggled mightily in 2022. But over the last week or so the tide may be turning. One shred of evidence came from Barclays, which initiated equity research coverage on Core Scientific (CORZ) earlier last week, issuing an “overweight” rating. Now, an “overweight” rating isn’t...
CoinDesk
Valkyrie Funds, Ark Invest Say Crypto Has Hit ‘Bottom’ Amid Recession Woes
On Friday the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth rose by 263,000 during September, which was better than expected but still lower than August’s 315,000 additional jobs. So does the decrease in new jobs signal a change in Federal Reserve thinking, and how would that affect cryptocurrencies?. Asset managers,...
CoinDesk
Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?
Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Other Risk Assets Fall Again Following Disappointing Jobs Data
Bitcoin and ether traded down to close the week, decreasing in line with traditional risk assets, though not to the same extent. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, decreased -0.80%. In traditional financial markets, the Dow Jones Industrial...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: The Crash of Three Arrows Capital’s Starry Night Portfolio Shows NFTs' Lack of Staying Power; Bitcoin Regains $20K After Earlier Drop
Prices: Bitcoin fell below $20K in its ongoing tango with the psychologically important threshold. Insights: Three Arrows Capital's Starry Night NFT collection is worth a fraction of what the now bankrupt crypto hedge fund paid to assemble it. The crash underlines a bigger problem with the NFT market. Catch the...
CoinDesk
Rich Investors’ Pathway to Crypto Just Got a Bit Easier This Week
Envestnet | Tamarac, which provides client-management software used by more than 1,000 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) managing over $1.2 trillion in assets, announced two partnerships this week intended to ease hurdles to more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies among wealthy investors. The deals involve cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and Flourish, a fintech...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital
Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Zcash May Be Getting Spammed but the Blockchain Is Doing Just Fine, the Company Behind It Says
The Zcash blockchain is experiencing a sudden increase in size due to higher transaction volumes, prompting concerns of a potential spam attack. Jameson Lopp, co-founder and chief technology officer of bitcoin storage company Casa, claims the Zcash blockchain has tripled in size to over 100GB in a matter of months.
CoinDesk
US Jobs Growth Slows Less Than Expected; Bitcoin Slips From $20K
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected but still reflecting a weakening labor market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell about 2% following the release of the report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as the better-than-expected number gives the Federal Reserve less leeway to opt for a slower rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting in October. Easing off could have reduced downward pressure on prices for risky assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Raises $27M to Ease Liquidity Pressures, Shares Plunge 15%
London-based bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) has raised $27 million after agreeing to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor. In an announcement published on YouTube, the firm's CEO, Peter Wall, explained a number of steps Argo Blockchain has taken to improve its liquidity position in light of the ongoing crypto bear market.
CoinDesk
Morgan Stanley Says Crypto ETPs Continue to Grow Despite Bear Market
The market for cryptocurrency exchange products continues to grow, a sign that institutional interest in the digital assets sector remains strong despite concerns of a crypto winter, according to Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley (MS). There are more than 180 active crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF), exchange-traded-products (ETP) and trusts. Half...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Lido’s stETH Token Expands to Layer 2 Networks Optimism and Arbitrum
Lido, the leading liquid staking system on Ethereum, said Thursday it will support a wrapped version of its popular staked ether (stETH) token to Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum and Optimism. Each stETH token represents an ether (ETH) token staked with Ethereum’s network, meaning it helps to secure the network...
CoinDesk
BNB Chain Halts After 'Potential Exploit' Drained Estimated $100M in Crypto
BNB Chain was forced to hit the brakes on Thursday after the blockchain with ties to the world's largest crypto exchange by volume suffered what it called a "potential exploit" that on-chain evidence suggested could have targeted hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto. BNB Chain is composed of BNB...
CoinDesk
Global Crypto Standards Due Next Week Could Test Regulators’ Tech Mantra
Next week could prove a turning point in the global regulation of crypto finance – and ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies will potentially confront the system change posed by decentralized finance (DeFi). The Financial Stability Board (FSB), a global watchdog, will set out plans for regulating...
CoinDesk
What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned. You’re reading...
CoinDesk
BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After Major Exploit; FTX Partners with Visa on Crypto Debit Card
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain. Plus, FTX has partnered with Visa to roll out crypto debit cards across 40 countries. This episode has...
CoinDesk
Redesigning Money: What Drives the Fintech Space?
This episode is sponsored by Circle and Near. Can financial inclusion be achieved without a bank account or a digital money solution, such as crypto?. Host Michael Casey is solo on this episode of “Money Reimagined” to speak with Brett Scott, journalist, financial hacker, activist and author of "Cloud Money: Cash, Cards, Crypto and the War for Our Wallets."
CoinDesk
Partnership to Operate Malaysia's National Blockchain Infrastructure Sealed
Malaysia's blockchain Infrastructure will be jointly created and operated by Zetrix, a Malaysia-based layer 1 blockchain structure and MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (MTSSB), a tech consultancy, after the two entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to a press release on Friday. Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure will be...
CoinDesk
Ray Dalio and Big-Picture Power Shifts
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at a slew of Federal Reserve comments indicating that no pivot on interest rates is on the horizon. He also reads a set of Ray Dalio threads as the famous hedge funder transitions away from his firm.
Comments / 0