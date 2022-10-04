ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Timberwolves vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C20Nm_0iL5kzQ500

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not won any games while the Miami Heathave not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WRTO Mix 98.3 FM

Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YWbK_0iL5kzQ500

@flasportsbuzz

From AM: NBA GMs think a lot more highly of Spo than they do of Heat’s chances of top four seed: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…3:10 PM

@Timberwolves

ball is life. pic.twitter.com/WpRR5JSXZ52:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4jLp_0iL5kzQ500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIknr_0iL5kzQ500

@IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat players largely overlooked in annual survey. – 1:46 PM

@Timberwolves

IT’S FINALLY GAMEDAY 🗣 pic.twitter.com/oRvWk2tMPL1:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXhBI_0iL5kzQ500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaMwx_0iL5kzQ500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45APk3_0iL5kzQ500

@MiamiHEAT

Dunks, dancing and everything in between. Thanks to everyone who came out to last night’s Red, White & Pink 💓 game benefiting the @BaptistHealthSF Miami Cancer Institute pic.twitter.com/sOx3uxxygz1:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhAfk_0iL5kzQ500

@ChristopherHine

From Sunday, … Jaylen Nowell set for expanded role off Wolves bench. startribune.com/jaylen-nowell-…1:01 PM

@DaneMooreNBA

If you haven’t been following Wolves camp closely, this is a digestible, well-reported explanation from @JaceFrederick about how the Wolves are going to boldly toggle between a drop concept w/ Gobert at the 5 vs an at-the-level concept when KAT is at the 5

twincities.com/2022/10/01/tim…12:36 PM

@MiamiHEAT

First shootaround of the season ✅ pic.twitter.com/Ud3B3dwWxQ12:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXJpF_0iL5kzQ500

@Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up: ‘I had a dream of getting paid by the Heat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…12:20 PM

@IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro extension viewed as both living in moment and a bridge to Heat’s future sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…12:07 PM

@jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2020, the @Miami Heat‘s Jimmy Butler had 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists in a Game 3 win over the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

It’s one of three 40-point triple doubles in Finals history. Butler is the only one to shoot 50% or better from the field (70.0%). pic.twitter.com/9hzsdUC8t112:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZqPA_0iL5kzQ500

@IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Will Tyler Herro’s extension impact future Heat spending? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…11:45 AM

@anthonyVslater

The Heat paid Tyler Herro and reset the Jordan Poole price tag for the Warriors to meet. An updated look at the situation with two weeks before the deadline. theathletic.com/3653513/2022/1…11:26 AM

@flasportsbuzz

ESPN’s Miami assignments this week: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek on UM-UNC at 4 Saturday on ESPN2; Mike Breen, Doris Burke on Heat-Nets Thursday night… Breen, universally liked and respected, returning to work quickly after his Long Island home was tragically destroyed in fire. – 11:12 AM

@IraHeatBeat

NBA annual survey of general managers votes Erik Spoelstra as top coach, with the Heat predicted for fifth place finish in East. – 10:52 AM

@Timberwolves

aaaaaaaand… we’re back!!!

Wolves @ Heat

6:30pm CT, FTX Arena

📺 » @BallySportsNOR EXTRA

📻 » Audacy App (WCCO-2)

📱 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS

Preview » https://t.co/kIbAWQXv2d pic.twitter.com/PXdNgoUVuh10:47 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2cfO_0iL5kzQ500

@flasportsbuzz

NEW: What NBA general managers said about Miami Heat in annual survey. Aside from Spo, Heat given short shrift: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:34 AM

@johnschuhmann

My memory isn’t perfect, but I think the Jazz are the first team to get multiple votes for “best offseason” while obviously moving in a negative direction.

I guess teams either respect the nosedive or think they got a haul for Gobert. – 10:21 AM

@

What was the most surprising move of the offseason?

1. Rudy Gobert to Minnesota – 47%

2. Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland – 43%

3. Dejounte Murray to Atlanta – 7%

4. Andre Drummond to Chicago – 3% – 10:10 AM

@MiamiHEAT

Miami HEAT basketball is back. pic.twitter.com/XBbvpakRjB10:07 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lucd0_0iL5kzQ500

@flasportsbuzz

In NBA. com’s annual survey of NBA GMs, Spoelstra wins best coach (52 percent); Kerr 2nd at 22 percent…. Heat is picked to finish 5th in East, behind Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. – 10:03 AM

@Timberwolves

good morning.

THE WOLVES PLAY BASKETBALL TODAY! – 9:23 AM

@JonKrawczynski

Karl-Anthony Towns joins the Wolves and now the work with Rudy Gobert can begin

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3653926/2022/1…9:21 AM

@Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up: ‘I had a dream of getting paid by the Heat’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…8:51 AM

@wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnHeat pod from last night’s scrimmage

– Bam Adebayo taking and making 3s

– Starting lineup set?

– Spo hints at other lineups

– Duncan Robinson bounceback and more

Subscribe! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc…8:46 AM

@IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro extension viewed as both living in moment and a bridge to Heat’s future. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “To be locked in for the next five years means a lot to me, because the goal is still to win a championship and we feel like we can do that.” – 8:44 AM

@BradyHawk305

🚨New @5OTF_🚨

@Ethan J. Skolnick @tropicalblanket and I discuss the Miami Heat’s Red, White, and Pink scrimmage

Bam Adebayo threes?

Duncan Robinson redemption?

Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and Dewayne Dedmon showing out?

@5ReasonsSports

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv…8:43 AM

@Anthony_Chiang

Observations and reaction from last night’s Heat Red, White & Pink scrimmage, including who played with the starters miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam threes, how the Yurtseven-Bam pairing looked and more ahead of tonight’s preseason opener at FTX Arena – 8:40 AM

@Twolves_PR

Coming up at 7:50 am, @Minnesota Timberwolves and @minnesotalynx VP of Social Responsibility @jgthomas joins @vsawkar on @wccoradio to talk about the organization’s Pack the Vote initiative.

Listen:

audacy.com/wccoradio8:33 AM

@AnilGognaNBA

Tyler Herro’s Incentives:

• $1M if he wins MVP

• $1M if he wins DPOY

• $1M if he earns All-NBA 1st Team

• $1M if he earns All-NBA 2nd Team

• $500K if he earns All-NBA 3rd Team

*Must play in 75% of Regular Season Games

*Incentives are capped at a max of $2.5M per season – 8:30 AM

@IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s intrasquad scrimmage: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. A lineup hint, perhaps.

2. Tyler Herro gets start after getting payday.

3. Everyone shooting 3s (including centers).

4. An event with meaning.

5. And now three exhibitions in four days. – 8:08 AM

@IraHeatBeat

Will Tyler Herro’s extension impact future Heat spending? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:06 AM

@BradyHawk305

Will be covering Heat-Timberwolves tonight… pic.twitter.com/XMzctqBd7G7:57 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cazi6_0iL5kzQ500

@Sportando

Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized with throat infection, lost around 7kg sportando.basketball/en/karl-anthon…4:06 AM

@coopmavs

So were this the regular season, LeBron James would have seen his all time record of 1096 straight games scoring 10+ pts come to an end as he scored 4 in 16 min in a loss to SAC. He shot 0-7 FG. Only 1x, in his 3rd season. has he ever played a game in which he did not have a FG – 3:00 AM

