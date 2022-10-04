BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO