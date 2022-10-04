Read full article on original website
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 29-October 6
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 29-October 6:. Donald Ray Jacobs, 24, 5331 Underwood Ave, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft, arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 2 bench warrants;. Matthew Jeffery, 40, 3925 LW Adcock Dr, Texarkana AR was charged w/...
2 injured in overnight interstate shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
2 injured in Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people, one of whom is in critical condition, police say. According to officials, the shooting happened on Elm Drive around 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 7. The extent of the second victim’s injuries is...
Person killed by unidentified gunman riding ATV through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after an unidentified attacker on a four-wheeler fired shots into a car in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Two victims were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday while sitting in a car on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooter drove off before police arrived.
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30
During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
Sheriff's office silent after Livingston deputy's deadly crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - The mother of 33-year-old Christinia Estave is demanding justice for her daughter, who was killed this summer when a Livingston Parish deputy slammed into her car on Range Avenue. Initially, the sheriff's office said that deputy was responding to a shots fired call but gave limited information...
Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for information about the disappearance of a man in the Baton Rouge area. According to police, Daniel Sikes, 47, went missing from the Baton Rouge area in March of this year. If you have any information that could...
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
Two shot in neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot in a neighborhood off Winbourne Avenue Friday evening. Sources say two people were struck by gunfire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show what appears to be two separate crime scenes along...
Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
2 People Injured In A 18-Wheeler Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials reported an 18-wheeler crash that injured two people. The crash happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard on Wednesday. According to the officials, the wreck involved a passenger [..]
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
Two BRPD officers placed on leave after shooting armed suspect outside Highland Road apartment Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Two BRPD officers were placed on leave after they shot an armed suspect while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Highland Road Saturday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect boasts ‘extensive history’
NATCHEZ — A man who authorities said shot at someone before leading police on a car chase that ended with the man crashing into a light pole has a lengthy arrest record. Gregory Hammett, 29, had been out of jail for less than a year before he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Mother pushes for justice after son dies in Nicholson crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gail Roberts is pushing for justice after her son, James Roberts, was killed in a crash on Nicholson Drive last month. Roberts was a 21-year-old sophomore at Southern University and was hit while riding his motorcycle near the intersection of Nicholson and Aster. Surveillance video...
