Accidents

BBC

Two men injured in crash after car fails to stop for police

Two men were injured in a two-car crash in Streetly in the West Midlands on Friday night. A Ford Fiesta driver, 20, was left seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a Jaguar XF which failed to stop for police, officers said. The Jaguar XF driver, 51, was also injured...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies in A90 Balmedie crash and three taken to hospital

A 91-year-old man has died and three people including a toddler have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire. The collision involving a silver BMW and a black Nissan Qashqai happened on the A90 north of Balmedie at about 09:35 on Thursday. The driver of the BMW died at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ewerby: Dog tracks drink-driver from crash to front door

A police dog led officers straight to the door of a suspected drink-driver after sniffing them out from half a kilometre away. Officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Park Lane, in Ewerby, Lincolnshire, on 5 October. With no sign of the driver, Orbit was put on the case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder probe after man dies in Birmingham flats

A man has died after being found seriously injured in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham, police have said. West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the discovery in Guild Close, in the Ladywood area of the city, at about 09:10 BST. The man, believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M42 Motorway#Traffic Accident#Bst#National Highways
BBC

Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'

Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Call for action after couple die in crossing crash

A﻿ coroner has asked for visibility to be improved on a road where a couple died while out with their dog. Paul Morris, 70, and his wife Alison, 57, had been on holiday in Herefordshire when they were struck by a motorcyclist while crossing the A44, outside Kington. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Search continues for missing father

Police officers, firefighters and volunteers are continuing to search for a man missing since 2 October. Harjinder Takhar, 58, who is widely known as Harry, was last seen when he got out the family car and ran off into woodland off Stirchley Lane in Telford. Det Insp Jo Whitehead said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Peter Tobin: Serial killer dies in hospital, aged 76

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died in hospital, at the age of 76. He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say

The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties

A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Great Waldingfield inquest opens into deaths of mother and daughter

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 12-year-old girl and her mother remains in hospital awaiting interview, an inquest has heard. Jillu Nash, 44, and Louise Nash were found dead at home in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September. A post-mortem found Louise was stabbed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett ends with no evidence found

A search for the last victim of the Moors murderers has been completed with no evidence of human remains being found, police have said. Greater Manchester Police began searching Saddleworth Moor on Friday after detectives received information from an author and investigator. The force said the search had now ended.
PUBLIC SAFETY

