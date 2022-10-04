ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Five American bulldogs destroyed and man arrested after woman mauled to death

Five American bulldogs have been destroyed and a man has been arrested after a woman was mauled to death by a dog. The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog that was dangerously out of control. The arrest comes after a woman, 60, was attacked by a dog at a home in St Brigids Crescent, in Kirkdale, Liverpool. Merseyside Police said that five American bulldogs were found inside the house and have since been humanely destroyed. Officers were called to the scene of the dog attack at 4:25pm on Monday. Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This...
The Independent

Man arrested after woman dies in dog attack

A man has been arrested and five American bulldogs have been destroyed after a woman died following a dog attack, police have said.The 65-year-old woman died at the scene of the attack at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday afternoon.A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and was in custody.Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyedMerseyside PoliceThe spokesman added: “Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely...
ohmymag.co.uk

Five dogs are put down following a deadly attack on a woman

Five American bulldogs have been put down after they mauled a woman in her home in Merseyside, England. This isn't the first fatal attack of its kind in the UK this year, raising questions about the breed. Attacked by five American Bulldogs. Merseyside Police were called at 4.25pm on Monday,...
BBC

Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack

A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
Daily Mail

'I'm fading, I'm going to die': Asthmatic black man died while lying handcuffed and pleading for help on Brixton street after Met Police cop said 'he's playing the whole poor me, poor me routine'

A black man with severe asthma told officers 'I'm fading, I'm going to die' before suffering a cardiac arrest and dying whilst held by the Met Police, a report found. Ian McDonald-Taylor, 54, pleaded for help as he became very short of breath while under arrest on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, on 29 June 2019 but his pleas were dismissed as 'a load of nonsense'.
The US Sun

Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour

A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
COLORADO STATE

