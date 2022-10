Effective: 2022-10-10 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost tonight combined with the freeze last night will end the growing season for some.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO