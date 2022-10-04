Last week, Shreveport-Bossier reacted all over social media following a fire set inside of the Gucci Brookshire’s on Line Avenue. Luckily for the popular Shreveport grocery store, the damage was limited due to the quick-reacting sprinkler system located inside of the building, as well as the always-wonderful Shreveport Fire Department. The fire began as paper items were lit on fire in the paper goods aisle.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO