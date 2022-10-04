Read full article on original website
KTBS
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport car wash leaves 1 man wounded
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday at a carwash in the 5200 block of Jewella Avenue. Detectives said several shots were fired and a 19-year-old man was hit in the arm. Police say no one has been arrested.
KTBS
Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
KTBS
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport park
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting at the Airport Park Recreation Center on Kennedy Drive. It happened just before 8:45 p.m., Saturday night. KTBS 3 has learned that multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old was shot in the arm.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
KSLA
CPSO searching for fugitive near Colquitt Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a fugitives in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road. The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
ktalnews.com
One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
ktalnews.com
Speed enforcement cameras have Shreveport drivers slowing down, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released initial data from the new school zone speeding camera program on Friday. A significant decrease in speeding in areas where the cameras have gone up suggests it is working. According to the release, cameras are active in 20 locations, and...
KSLA
SPD investigating after man grazed by bullet at Lakeville Townhome
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to know more about an incident where a man was grazed by gunfire. Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive - in the Lakeville Townhomes community. The victim...
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
magic1029fm.com
Shreveport Juvenile Arrested For Gucci Brookshires Fire
Last week, Shreveport-Bossier reacted all over social media following a fire set inside of the Gucci Brookshire’s on Line Avenue. Luckily for the popular Shreveport grocery store, the damage was limited due to the quick-reacting sprinkler system located inside of the building, as well as the always-wonderful Shreveport Fire Department. The fire began as paper items were lit on fire in the paper goods aisle.
Shreveport Police Searching for Dalton Street Burglary Suspects
On August 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a burglary in the 100 block of Dalton Street. It was determined that suspects had cut locks off of multiple storage buildings at this location and stole items from inside of different units. During the investigation detectives obtained...
Shreveport Police Investigating Shooting That Injured Two (VIDEO)
On October 2nd, 2022, around 12:25am Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Responding officers discovered that a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds by private automobiles. The officers were...
SWAR man convicted in 2020 murder of Springhill man
A Webster Parish jury on Friday found 23-year-old Logan Smith of Taylor, Arkansas guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bruns of Springhill.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
KTBS
SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
KTBS
4 men wanted by SPD on domestic violence charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims. Shreveport police acknowledge domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of...
ktalnews.com
SPD: 4 suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are seeking tips from the public to help them locate four men wanted for domestic violence offenses. Shreveport police on Friday identified four men that are accused of a variety of domestic violence offenses. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted for domestic battery...
inforney.com
Murder suspect accused of killing two men in Cherokee County turns self in
A man accused in the murders of two men found on the side of an East Texas highway in January has turned himself in, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. Devon Harris, 20, of Shreveport, turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department where he...
