Rome, GA

Around Town: O'Reilly due on Dean; what's growing at the 'Little Garden'? 'Positively' a good idea in Cartersville. Brewing 400,000-plus cans of relief.

By Facebook, Anheuser-Busch, Contributed
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
The former Rick’s Little Garden at 1901 Dean Ave. Contributed

More changes are on the way on Rome’s Dean Avenue. The biggest surprise is news of O’Reilly Auto Parts planning a 7,453-square-foot store at 1815 Dean Ave. A building permit valued at $1,455,000 has been issued for the project. The store will rise across from the Dollar General.

It would be the chain’s third Rome location; O’Reilly also is on Shorter Avenue and off Martha Berry in Armuchee. The company had plans to build near the East Rome Walmart on the site of the former Dayspring Assembly of God but that project didn’t move forward.

Little Garden, big plans

A lot of eyes also are are on Rick’s Little Garden at 1901 Dean Ave. as the whole side of the road just off the U.S. 411/Ledbetter Interchange continues to change.

In recent months, the mobile home park was been vacated and the former pool area behind the garden has been demolished. Today, you’ll find a construction dumpster in front of the convenience store itself. Inside, the building has been all but gutted.

Here’s why: Last month, the current owners, Infinity Business Development Inc., secured a building permit valued at $420,000 for roof work and other improvements.

The store has been closed for about a year. At one time, the city had posted notice stating: “This building is unsafe and its use or occupancy has been prohibited by the building inspector.”

Sukham Development sold the site to Infinity Business Development in 2015 for $910,000. In 2010, the Rome News-Tribune reported “the family of the late Roy Knowles has sold the convenience store, the former restaurant building and 2.68 acres of property, including a small trailer park, to Rick Singh and his wife, Simerjit Kaur, for $900,000.”

The sale came after the Knowles family had run the business for 70 years. Longtime residents recall when it was a retail hot spot before the arrival of other convenience stores and dollar markets.

Singh, at the time, said potential future plans included redeveloping the site into a strip center or hotel.

Thinking ‘positively’

The city of Cartersville has big plans for Tennessee Street, the busy two-lane many use to beeline to the heart of downtown as you come up the recently upgraded intersection with U.S. 41.

The city’s Facebook shoutout: “This project, dubbed Positively Tennessee Street, involves tackling some of the ‘negatives’ and turning them into positives.”

The concept includes “an overhaul along the Tennessee Street corridor. We’re showing one of the busiest areas in the city some love...”

Streetscaping with sidewalks, median trees and other updates are included, stretching basically from the AMC 12 theaters to the Main Street intersection downtown. Community feedback is sought as well.

The downtown end of Tennessee has seen some private redevelopment, especially with Drowned Valley Brewing, Game of Throwns and other updates.

There are a few stretches in Rome that could use the same amount of “love.”

Popcorn and politics

School daze: The four hopefuls for the Rome Board of Education seat have been invited to speak at Thursday’s meeting of the Floyd County Democratic Party. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at 2204 Shorter Ave., Suite 17. Other agenda items include canvassing opportunities and the upcoming Georgia Giants dinner on Oct. 15.

The invitation is in addition to today’s Floyd County Republican Women meeting where just two of the candidates had been invited at last update. The GOP women meet at Coosa Country Club with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting at noon.

‘Live from Georgia, it’s... : Saturday Night Live opened the season with a Weekend Update feature on Herschel Walker. SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson portrayed the Republican Senate hopeful, appearing with a character playing Majority Leader “Stitch” McConnell. Running almost four minutes, it takes a look at some of the football great’s campaign comments — and spins a few new ones. “Herschel” joins Marjorie Taylor Greene and the late Zell Miller as being Georgia candidates getting “not-ready-for-primetime” play.

You can find it on the NBC apps. We also recommend the cold open of the show with a “Manningcast” look-in on the season premiere itself.

Deadline time: Registration for new or lapsed voters to take part in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8 is a week from today, Oct. 11. Advance voting begins six days later.

Peaks and Valleys

The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia

Peak to the Anheuser-Busch team in Cartersville: An old Bud Light commercial had a line about “bring out your best.” That’s what’s happened again as the brew crew at Anheuser-Busch sent water to those in need. The American Red Cross asked and the brewery delivered seven truckloads — more than 360,000 cans — of emergency drinking water to communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian. That’s on top of another 50,000 cans sent to help with the aftermath of the Labor Day floods in Chattooga.

Peak to movement on The Varsity: Yeah, we read what one of the parody Facebook pages said about the project. Thanks but we’ll go with the official report on a $1.5 million building permit now issued for the site. The Varsity’s owners see what’s happening in Northwest Georgia, which is why they’ve got a Cartersville site brewing, too. We doubt they’re done.

Valley to just one month to promote breast cancer awareness. We applaud all the pink in the community, on TV and across social media spectrums this month. We’ve lost relatives and friends to this beatable form of cancer and the threat is bigger than one month worth of awareness. How can we spread October’s good intentions to the other 11 months?

Comments / 2

James Griffin
5d ago

great that's good..I'm sure glad the city n the county cleaned up that area period .. need to keep cleaning all the junkies up down threw there

Reply
2
