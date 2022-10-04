ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Shopify agrees to consumer safety tweaks in Europe

The changes agreed to include a commitment to create a “fast and effective” ‘notice and action’ procedure for national consumer authorities to report problems they spot; and an agreement to change its templates to encourage traders to be more transparent with consumers. Per the EU, the...
TechCrunch

Pakistan revokes YC-backed Tag’s fintech services, orders to pull apps

State Bank of Pakistan said in an order that it is revoking Tag’s approval to operate as an electronic money institution, the permission that is required for entities to offer innovative, user-friendly and cost effective low-value digital payments instruments such as wallets, cards and contactless payments. The central bank has also ordered the startup to close all customers’ wallet accounts and pull its apps from the app stores with immediate effect.
TechCrunch

President Biden signs executive order aimed at legal reboot of EU-US data flows

The White House announced the development in a statement today — saying that the “Executive Order on Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities” would “direct the steps” that the U.S. will take to implement its commitments under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF), as the new arrangement is being called.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk’s X app for ‘everything’ might be a non-starter in the US

While Musk didn’t elaborate on what X would look like, many reckon he’s aspiring to replicate the success of WeChat, which over the past decade has virtually become the everything app in China. People use it to read the news, hail rides, book doctor’s appointments, pay taxes, and carry out a myriad of other daily activities.
TechCrunch

The Musk vs. Twitter trial is temporarily on hold as proposed deal looms

Earlier this week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally agreed to pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, the same $44 billion deal he proposed in April. This afternoon, Musk’s legal team filed to stay the trial, arguing that there’s no reason for the trial to continue since they agreed to make the deal. But as the judge pointed out yesterday, the trial cannot be called off until both parties agree. Twitter responded to Musk’s team’s filing with its own declaration that Musk has not met his contractual obligation — in other words, Twitter won’t take Musk’s word until it sees that $44 billion.
TechCrunch

Purple Elephant Ventures, Kenya’s tourism-focused startup studio, raises $1M pre-seed funding

Investors participating in this round include Klister Credit Corp., a Canadian investment firm, The Untours Foundation, and a number of angel backers including Fede Pirzio-Biroli, founder of Playfair Capital; Ian McCaig, former CEO of lastminute.com and M-Kopa board member; Anthony Rock, president of Rock Impact Capital; Rich Hoops, executive director at Impact Capital; Jim Villanueva, managing director of Global Partnerships Social Venture Fund, and Helena Riese Harstad, co-founder and chair of the Optimizer Foundation.
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Green card sponsorships, startup prenups, agtech VC survey

Set aside the romantic notion that startup teams consist of visionary mavericks who are building the future in real time; they’re also human beings, with all of their flaws. Nearly anything can tear a co-founder relationship asunder. I have observed partnerships go sour over funding disputes, product pipelines, and in one case, a bad experience at Burning Man.
TechCrunch

5 key IP considerations for AI startups

Without an understanding of how to protect their R&D investment and claim technology as proprietary, startup companies are leaving a tool behind, possibly forfeiting market share and investments as a result. The considerations below will be useful for companies trying to understand the opportunities to protect their innovation. Artificial intelligence...
TechCrunch

Google will open its first data center in Japan in 2023

The company said that this new data center will help people with “faster, more reliable access to our tools and services, support economic activity and jobs, and connect Japan to the rest of the global digital economy.” Notably, Google already has cloud regions in Tokyo and Osaka to provide storage and infrastructure services for local businesses. The company partners with colocation facilities providers like Equinix to power these regions for Google Cloud customers, but now it’s building its own data center to cater to all of its own services — this includes YouTube, Gmail and all the rest.
TechCrunch

Amazon scales back Scout delivery robot program

In a statement offered to TechCrunch, Amazon notes that company isn’t killing the robot altogether, but is instead scaling back the program. This is still a dramatic setback for the program, not to mention the 400 or so humans that were working on it. How small the new team will ultimately be remains to be seen.
