Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Shopify agrees to consumer safety tweaks in Europe
The changes agreed to include a commitment to create a “fast and effective” ‘notice and action’ procedure for national consumer authorities to report problems they spot; and an agreement to change its templates to encourage traders to be more transparent with consumers. Per the EU, the...
TechCrunch
Pakistan revokes YC-backed Tag’s fintech services, orders to pull apps
State Bank of Pakistan said in an order that it is revoking Tag’s approval to operate as an electronic money institution, the permission that is required for entities to offer innovative, user-friendly and cost effective low-value digital payments instruments such as wallets, cards and contactless payments. The central bank has also ordered the startup to close all customers’ wallet accounts and pull its apps from the app stores with immediate effect.
TechCrunch
President Biden signs executive order aimed at legal reboot of EU-US data flows
The White House announced the development in a statement today — saying that the “Executive Order on Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities” would “direct the steps” that the U.S. will take to implement its commitments under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF), as the new arrangement is being called.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s X app for ‘everything’ might be a non-starter in the US
While Musk didn’t elaborate on what X would look like, many reckon he’s aspiring to replicate the success of WeChat, which over the past decade has virtually become the everything app in China. People use it to read the news, hail rides, book doctor’s appointments, pay taxes, and carry out a myriad of other daily activities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
If it’s agtech, it’s climate change: How the crisis is shaping investors’ strategies
The weather dictates what grows where and when, but as the Earth warms beneath a wool blanket of excess carbon, agriculture is especially vulnerable in ways you might not expect. Record-setting heat and droughts fry grasses that farmers depend on to feed cattle, warmer temperatures are a boon for pests...
TechCrunch
ACLU’s Jennifer Stisa Granick and Google’s Maddie Stone talk security and surveillance at Disrupt
The fast-changing surveillance landscape is why we’re thrilled that Jennifer Stisa Granick, ACLU’s surveillance and cybersecurity counsel, and Maddie Stone, a security researcher on Google’s Project Zero team, will join us onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. In a panel discussion called...
TechCrunch
The Musk vs. Twitter trial is temporarily on hold as proposed deal looms
Earlier this week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally agreed to pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, the same $44 billion deal he proposed in April. This afternoon, Musk’s legal team filed to stay the trial, arguing that there’s no reason for the trial to continue since they agreed to make the deal. But as the judge pointed out yesterday, the trial cannot be called off until both parties agree. Twitter responded to Musk’s team’s filing with its own declaration that Musk has not met his contractual obligation — in other words, Twitter won’t take Musk’s word until it sees that $44 billion.
TechCrunch
Purple Elephant Ventures, Kenya’s tourism-focused startup studio, raises $1M pre-seed funding
Investors participating in this round include Klister Credit Corp., a Canadian investment firm, The Untours Foundation, and a number of angel backers including Fede Pirzio-Biroli, founder of Playfair Capital; Ian McCaig, former CEO of lastminute.com and M-Kopa board member; Anthony Rock, president of Rock Impact Capital; Rich Hoops, executive director at Impact Capital; Jim Villanueva, managing director of Global Partnerships Social Venture Fund, and Helena Riese Harstad, co-founder and chair of the Optimizer Foundation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Green card sponsorships, startup prenups, agtech VC survey
Set aside the romantic notion that startup teams consist of visionary mavericks who are building the future in real time; they’re also human beings, with all of their flaws. Nearly anything can tear a co-founder relationship asunder. I have observed partnerships go sour over funding disputes, product pipelines, and in one case, a bad experience at Burning Man.
TechCrunch
5 key IP considerations for AI startups
Without an understanding of how to protect their R&D investment and claim technology as proprietary, startup companies are leaving a tool behind, possibly forfeiting market share and investments as a result. The considerations below will be useful for companies trying to understand the opportunities to protect their innovation. Artificial intelligence...
TechCrunch
Google will open its first data center in Japan in 2023
The company said that this new data center will help people with “faster, more reliable access to our tools and services, support economic activity and jobs, and connect Japan to the rest of the global digital economy.” Notably, Google already has cloud regions in Tokyo and Osaka to provide storage and infrastructure services for local businesses. The company partners with colocation facilities providers like Equinix to power these regions for Google Cloud customers, but now it’s building its own data center to cater to all of its own services — this includes YouTube, Gmail and all the rest.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Binance admits hackers used cross-chain bridge to steal at least $100M
How’s that for brevity in newsletter introductions? Let’s get to it so we can crack open a Liquid Death and let the week sag off into the murky distance of memory sooner rather than later. — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Uh-oh: Binance, one of...
TechCrunch
Meet the young turks of blockchain, DeFi and web3 exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto
We have an outstanding agenda lined up with leading movers and shakers in the cryptoverse. But you’ll also find some of the hottest early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. We’re talking about founders who are building and betting on the blockchain, DeFi, NFTs and web3. Let’s take...
TechCrunch
Amazon scales back Scout delivery robot program
In a statement offered to TechCrunch, Amazon notes that company isn’t killing the robot altogether, but is instead scaling back the program. This is still a dramatic setback for the program, not to mention the 400 or so humans that were working on it. How small the new team will ultimately be remains to be seen.
Comments / 0