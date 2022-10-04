Earlier this week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally agreed to pay $54.20 per share for Twitter, the same $44 billion deal he proposed in April. This afternoon, Musk’s legal team filed to stay the trial, arguing that there’s no reason for the trial to continue since they agreed to make the deal. But as the judge pointed out yesterday, the trial cannot be called off until both parties agree. Twitter responded to Musk’s team’s filing with its own declaration that Musk has not met his contractual obligation — in other words, Twitter won’t take Musk’s word until it sees that $44 billion.

