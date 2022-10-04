ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal

By By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — A top executive at a major Japanese publisher was charged Tuesday with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member.

The charges against Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, a major figure in Japan’s movie and entertainment industry, are the latest in the unfolding corruption scandal related to last year’s Tokyo Summer Games.

Kadokawa was arrested Sept. 14 on suspicion of bribing Haruyuki Takahashi with 69 million yen ($480,000).

Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu who joined the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee in 2014, had great influence in arranging sponsorships for the Games. He has been arrested and re-arrested three times since August.

All the while, he has remained in custody and is also facing bribery allegations involving two other companies: Aoki Holdings, a clothing company that dressed Japan's Olympic team, and Daiko Advertising Inc.

Tagging on additional allegations, which keeps a suspect in custody, is known as “hostage justice,” and is a widely criticized but common practice in Japan.

Analysts say the arrests and charges may continue for months in the Olympics scandal, as more than 50 companies were sponsors.

Kadokawa, the son of the publishing company’s founder, said in a statement carried on Japanese media that he would quit as chairman.

“I feel I must take responsibility. Kadokawa is facing a serious challenge, and a new leadership is needed so it can be overcome,” he said.

Several other officials at the companies accused of bribery have been arrested, including two other Kadokawa employees.

Tokyo-based Kadokawa Group, which also makes movies and games, said it takes the charges seriously.

“We deeply and repeatedly apologize to our readers, users, writers and creators, shareholders and investors and all others who may have been affected,” the company said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Takahashi acted in ways to favor the companies with business benefits related to the Olympics in return for the bribes.

The official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was $13 billion, mostly public money. The Games were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Widodo says Indonesia won't face FIFA sanctions over crush

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president said the country will not face sanctions from soccer’s world governing body after the firing of tear gas inside a half-locked stadium caused a crush at the exits, killing 131 people, including 17 children. Joko Widodo said FIFA President Giani Infantino wrote in a letter to him about potential collaborations between Indonesia and FIFA and the country will remain the host of next year's U-20 World Cup joined by 24 countries from five continents. ...
FIFA
Leader Telegram

Musk turns his diplomatic gaze to China-Taiwan from Ukraine

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, sees himself as a man “trying to do the right thing, which is not always clear.” But in recent days his remarks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the tensions between China and Taiwan have demonstrated the risks of public diplomacy by a billionaire with complex business interests around the globe. The Financial Times published a profile on Friday in...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Pope rips treatment of migrants

Pope Francis ripped the treatment of migrants arriving in Europe as “disgusting, sinful and criminal” on Sunday. The pope’s remark, which occurred during the canonization of a bishop known as “the father of migrants” at the Vatican, came days after Italy elected a right-wing government to power that rose in part on migration issues.
WORLD
Leader Telegram

NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in its barrage of weapons tests in recent days, after the North warned against the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the two missiles launched between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. on Sunday from the North’s eastern coastal city of Munchon. ...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Japanese#Dentsu#Aoki Holdings#Daiko Advertising Inc
Leader Telegram

North Korea adds to barrage with 2 ballistic missiles

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles early Sunday, adding to one of its biggest two-week barrages under Kim Jong Un that has ratcheted up tension to levels not seen in years. The suspected ballistic missiles were detected shortly before 2 a.m. local time and flew toward waters east of its coast, Yonhap said, citing South Korea’s military. Japan’s coast guard earlier said at least the first missile appeared to have already landed. ...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Japanese avant-garde pioneer composer Ichiyanagi dies at 89

TOKYO (AP) — Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89. Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died Friday, according to the Kanagawa Arts Foundation, where Ichiyanagi had served as general artistic director. The cause of death was not given. “We would like to express...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Why Saudi Arabia rebuffed Biden’s pleas for more oil

The U.S. has accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia after it led OPEC+ in a shock decision to slash crude output, keeping oil prices high at a time of global concern about inflation. The world’s largest oil exporter insists the decision was about economics, not politics. The move marks a significant moment in the more than 70-year alliance between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. The output cut came less than three months after President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia seeking more production to...
POTUS
Leader Telegram

Bolsonaro biting his tongue to seek advantage in Brazil’s runoff

BRASILIA, Brazil — Jair Bolsonaro emerged from the first round of Brazil’s presidential election with unusually soft rhetoric, touting good economic news in a sign that he has started listening to advisers and avoiding controversial topics in a bid to win over moderate voters. The usually combative leader, who came in second in the Oct. 2 vote but with a much stronger performance than major pollsters had anticipated, has refrained from alleging voter fraud as many feared, and even acknowledged that loss of purchasing power...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Leader Telegram

AP PHOTOS: In Delhi, migrants battered repeatedly by floods

NEW DELHI (AP) — For Bhagwan Devi, 38, and Shivakumar, 40, and their four children, a flood follows unseasonal rain so often now they have less and less time to pick up the pieces and start over again. Devi and Shivakumar had to flee their hut on the banks of the Yamuna River earlier this month as water levels rose without warning. “This is how deep the water was,” said...
ENVIRONMENT
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:43 a.m. EDT

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media are reporting that a fire has occurred on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity...
GAS PRICE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
487
Followers
6K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy