Climate protester explains Waterloo Bridge blockade while being carried off by police

A woman provided an exceptionally clear explanation for why she was protesting on Waterloo Bridge despite being forcibly carried away by police officers.

"I’m doing this for my son – the government’s inaction on climate change is a death sentence for us all," the woman said as police officers carried her on the bridge.

Protesters from groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion brought parts of the capital to a standstill over the weekend (October 1 - 2) amid national rail strikes.

