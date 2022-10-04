Read full article on original website
TAKE A LOOK-Decarbonisation, China commodity demand in focus at Singapore bunkering conference
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Commodities and shipping firms are advancing plans to refuel ships with lower-emitting fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and biofuels as they discuss decarbonisation plans and China's demand outlook at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON) 2022. For top Reuters stories from the conference, see below: > Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets > TotalEnergies to offer biofuels for ships in Singapore from next year > China's commodity shipping demand to improve from Q4 - execs > Cargill aims to boost ships' use of biofuel, methanol to cut emissions > Consortium kicks off project to capture carbon emissions onboard oil tanker > Pavilion Energy, Mitsui O.S.K to launch LNG bunker vessel in Q1 2023 > Singapore port plans new system to boost bunkering transparency > BHP to receive 3 more LNG-fuelled bulk carriers in next 6-9 mths - exec (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh and Emily Chow; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
GRAINS-Soybeans eye 3rd weekly loss on low China demand, record Brazil output
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, although the market stayed on track for a third weekly decline, weighed down by slowing purchases from top importer China and expectations of record production in Brazil. Wheat prices rose on concerns over output in Russia and Ukraine, although...
Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shipping and commodities firms will commission more ships partly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year while ramping up trials for biofuel bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations, senior executives said this week. The shipping industry is seeking to reduce...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine completes 2022 wheat, barley harvest -agriculture ministry
KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 19.2 million and 5.5 million tonnes respectively, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Farmers harvested 4.7 million hectares of wheat and the yield averaged 4.1 tonnes per hectares, the ministry said in a report.
Vietnam Sept rice exports down 18.8% m/m at 583,203 tonnes - customs dept
HANOI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in September fell 18.8% from the previous month to 583,203 tonnes, government customs data showed on Friday. The country's rice exports in the first nine months of the year rose 17.7% year on year to 5.37 million tonnes valued at $2.6 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)
U.N. working to expand, extend Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend a deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday. "They're working actively to remove also the last obstacles to facilitate...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as export concerns rise
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said. Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of...
U.S. wheat futures fall on demand worries
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sagged on Thursday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade contract dropping 2.5%, as concerns about the global economy chilled prospects for a pick-up in exports. * A firm dollar, stemming from the risk-off market that was weighing on commodity prices, made U.S. wheat relatively more expensive to overseas buyers. * Some forecasts for much-needed rain in the U.S. Plains this weekend that will aid development of the recently seeded crop there added pressure. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 229,400 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 29, down 8.3% from the prior week. Analysts had expected a weekly total between 200,000 and 450,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped 22 cents to $8.79 a bushel, falling below its 10-day moving average. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat fell 21-1/2 cents to $9.68-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat lost 15-1/4 cents to $9.66-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Colombia reaches deal to buy land from cattle ranchers
BOGOTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Colombia's government has reached a deal with cattle farmers to buy 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, earmarked for poor rural farmers to push agrarian reform aimed at boosting food production and tackling poverty, the minister of agriculture said on Friday. "We've reached...
GRAINS-U.S. soy, corn futures rebound; wheat steady
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, with bargain buying in focus after prices fell to their lowest since late July a day earlier, traders said. Corn futures were also firm after posting a sharp decline on Thursday while wheat steadied, with rally attempts beaten back by concerns about export demand and a firm U.S. dollar.
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 3
PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat and winter barley sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 39 ending Oct. 3. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 39 average in France 3 Week 38 2022 1 Week 39 2021 3 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 39 average in France 8 Week 38 2022 4 Week 39 2021 8 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 39 average in France 67 Week 38 2022 51 Week 39 2021 6 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 39 average in France 10 21 28 37 4 Week 38 2022 10 22 27 37 4 Week 39 2021 0 1 10 77 12 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
Bolsonaro ally says Brazil farm sector can adapt to Lula victory
BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The leader of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's party and the farm caucus in the Senate said on Friday that the powerful agribusiness sector is pragmatic and will adapt to an eventual victory by the incumbent's leftist presidential challenger. Senator Wellington Fagundes, re-elected on Sunday for...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-11 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, soy down 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 11 cents per bushel. * Wheat regains overnight, rebounding after its...
CBOT wheat closes firm but posts biggest weekly loss since mid-July
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended firm on Friday after fluctuating between positive and negative territory during the session. * Bargain buying helped prop up prices after four straight days of declines, but concerns about a firm dollar chilling export demand for U.S. supplies acted as an anchor on the market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 1-1/4 cents at $8.80-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $9.72 a bushel while MGEX December spring wheat settled up 5-1/2 cents at $9.68 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was down 4.5%, its biggest weekly decline since mid-July. K.C. hard red winter wheat was off 2.3% this week and MGEX spring wheat lost 0.7%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Grain markets rally at close | Friday, October 7, 2022
GRAIN RALLIES AT CLOSE: 2:00 P.M. The grain markets rallied into the close today despite the hard down in the stock market. The rally in crude oil helped corn prices, while the soybean rallied on end user buying. Wheat has the best fundamentals, but closed just fractionally higher. The U.S....
