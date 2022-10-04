ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka gets extension through 2026

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- As the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to integrate a new coach, rebound from one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history and maximize what's left inLeBron James' brilliant career, they have reaffirmed their faith in Rob Pelinka to lead the franchise through it. Pelinka, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Dennis Schroder set to join Lakers this weekend, sources say

LAS VEGAS -- Point guard Dennis Schroder is scheduled to fly from Germany to Los Angeles and report to the Lakers this weekend after missing the first week and a half of training camp, sources told ESPN. Schroder signed a veteran's minimum contract with L.A. last month following an impressive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Can Kawhi Leonard regain his dominant form? Here are the biggest questions still surrounding the ...

The LA Clippers enter the 2022-23 season -- Year 4 of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era -- with enormous expectations. They have a superstar two-way duo. They have perhaps the deepest roster in the league. They are loaded with veteran experience and interchangeable players at almost every position. And they have a master tactician in coach Tyronn Lue to make it all work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Draymond Green taking time away from Warriors after punch

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered a public apology and announced he will step away from the team indefinitely after an altercation on Wednesday between him and Jordan Poole. "I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fighting Jordan Poole

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday morning for an altercation with Jordan Poole the day before, general manager Bob Myers said. Green subsequently left the training facilities and is not expected back until Saturday. The Warriors are still in the process of disciplining...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

