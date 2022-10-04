ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest Park, WA

Shoreline Schools awarded Farm to School grant

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has awarded Shoreline School District a $83,838 Farm to School Purchasing Grant for use during the 2022-23 school year. Shoreline is one of 83 recipients selected across the state to receive this funding, which can be used to purchase fresh produce, grains, and protein from participating producers and to fund equipment and additional labor that may be needed to prepare the food items.
SHORELINE, WA
Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks opens a new space for case management services

As we’ve continued to grow and adapt to the building and resources at the new 24 x 7 Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks serving North Seattle / King County, it’s been a lot of work converting an older nursing home into a leading shelter space with 60 beds available that also provides 24 hour case management services.
KING COUNTY, WA
Training course: Mental Health First Aid

Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
KING COUNTY, WA
Shoreline Planning Commission to attend 2022 APAWA annual conference

Members of the Shoreline Planning Commission will attend the 2022 APAWA Annual Conference from October 11-13, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington. The 2022 conference theme will be Keep Calm and Plan On in recognition of the many emerging challenges in our communities that planners are dealing with -- addressing housing supply and affordability, promoting inclusion and equity goals, implementing transportation policies that benefit all users, and advancing climate change resilience strategies to name a few -- all in a time of broader societal discord.
VANCOUVER, WA
Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces

A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
KENT, WA
Letter to the Editor: Vote for Shoreline's Prop 1

Next month’s ballot has important decisions for us to make: will we maintain our current level of city services by passing the 6-year maintenance and operations levy ? And will we continue effective programs like RADAR which is funded through the levy?. RADAR pairs a mental health professional with...
SHORELINE, WA
Hurricane Ian prompts emergency shipments of blood to Florida - donate blood Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Shoreline Community College

The blood supply is critical for Florida right now, and Bloodworks Northwest donors are helping to ensure patients who need blood can receive it. Bloodworks Northwest is sending emergency blood shipments to Florida, 130 units so far, as Hurricane Ian halted blood donation there. Help restock the shelves for local...
SHORELINE, WA
Few people are getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried

Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
KING COUNTY, WA
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3

Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
TACOMA, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE

