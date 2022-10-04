Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina Andras
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Schools awarded Farm to School grant
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has awarded Shoreline School District a $83,838 Farm to School Purchasing Grant for use during the 2022-23 school year. Shoreline is one of 83 recipients selected across the state to receive this funding, which can be used to purchase fresh produce, grains, and protein from participating producers and to fund equipment and additional labor that may be needed to prepare the food items.
shorelineareanews.com
Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks opens a new space for case management services
As we’ve continued to grow and adapt to the building and resources at the new 24 x 7 Enhanced Shelter at The Oaks serving North Seattle / King County, it’s been a lot of work converting an older nursing home into a leading shelter space with 60 beds available that also provides 24 hour case management services.
shorelineareanews.com
Training course: Mental Health First Aid
Just as CPR helps you assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis. In the Mental Health First Aid course, you learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for...
shorelineareanews.com
Medicare open enrollment soon - join information session at Edward Jones in Shoreline
Medicare Open Enrollment is Starting Soon – Do you Have the Right Supplement Plan?. Join us for our information presentation October 19, 2022 at 1pm at the Dale Turner YMCA 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Reserve space by calling Darla Thomas at 206-542-2599 or email darla.thomas@edwardjones.com no...
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Planning Commission to attend 2022 APAWA annual conference
Members of the Shoreline Planning Commission will attend the 2022 APAWA Annual Conference from October 11-13, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington. The 2022 conference theme will be Keep Calm and Plan On in recognition of the many emerging challenges in our communities that planners are dealing with -- addressing housing supply and affordability, promoting inclusion and equity goals, implementing transportation policies that benefit all users, and advancing climate change resilience strategies to name a few -- all in a time of broader societal discord.
Homeless encampment along the Green River resurfaces
A homeless encampment that was cleared out along the Green River just outside the city of Kent is back. The county has been handing out and posting flyers letting those staying here know they will need to leave by Oct. 12. “What you’re seeing along Green River Road is just...
shorelineareanews.com
Six by Six NW art show and sale this Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Shoreline Community College
ART - Over 150 artists created hundreds of original works of art!. BEER AND WINE - Grab a drink at the Wine and Spine Bar sponsored by Dr. Tim Norton of Health Chiropractic and Massage. TREATS - Delicious small bites provided by Pacific Northwest Catering Co. and Town and Country...
shorelineareanews.com
Letter to the Editor: Vote for Shoreline's Prop 1
Next month’s ballot has important decisions for us to make: will we maintain our current level of city services by passing the 6-year maintenance and operations levy ? And will we continue effective programs like RADAR which is funded through the levy?. RADAR pairs a mental health professional with...
shorelineareanews.com
Blessing of the Animals at Saint Dunstan’s Sunday October 9, 2022
Blessing of the Animals at Saint Dunstan’s "the church that feeds people" this Sunday, October 9, 2022!. This event is in honor of St. Francis of Assisi whose feast day was October 4th, this past Tuesday. He is well known for the prayer of peace. We will be serving...
shorelineareanews.com
Hurricane Ian prompts emergency shipments of blood to Florida - donate blood Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Shoreline Community College
The blood supply is critical for Florida right now, and Bloodworks Northwest donors are helping to ensure patients who need blood can receive it. Bloodworks Northwest is sending emergency blood shipments to Florida, 130 units so far, as Hurricane Ian halted blood donation there. Help restock the shelves for local...
KUOW
Few people are getting the updated Covid booster shots — and that has public health officials worried
Fall is here, and with it will come colder weather and people hanging out indoors — and thus the spread of infectious diseases, including Covid. That’s why public health officials want people to hurry up and get their updated Covid booster shots, a vaccine that’s tailored to target the omicron variant and its subvariants as well as the original virus. But so far, not many people have gotten this new Covid shot.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
KOMO News
2 dogs found 'dangerously' skinny in Tacoma now getting help at local shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Two dogs found "dangerously skinny and extremely dehydrated" in Tacoma are receiving care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Now, shelter officials are drawing attention to the high number of animals receiving critical treatment at their facility. On Sept. 30, two pit bulls...
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
