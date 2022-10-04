Read full article on original website
Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
Ferrari Farms celebrates 25 years of their annual Fall Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms. Their Fall Festival is back and full of fun for all ages. From corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkins galore, the community can visit the events will be going on the entire month of October. There will be a barn dance on the 29th, and new this year is a country store that features house-made candles and merchandise.
Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmate Shawn Kennedy shows us just what the nearly two-year-old “Mala” can do. Named after the first female to fly with the Thunderbirds Nicole Malacowski, she arrived at the prison earlier this week. Kennedy says when he saw the filly, he jumped right in...
Reno High’s Parga changing lives in spare time
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the week Hayden Parga can be found on the football practice fields behind Reno High School. The Huskies are back on track after a 48-7 blowout win against Galena Thursday night. When the quarterback isn’t working, he’s giving back. “Everybody is facing a...
WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish. The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino. “Washoe County has been severely...
The 40th Annual Great Italian Festival kicks off this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s just about that time again to celebrate the culture and cuisine of Italy in the Biggest Little City. The annual Great Italian Festival takes over the streets of Downtown Reno. It’s a chance to get outside and enjoy good food, cooking competitions, grape stomping, live entertainment, shopping and more.
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers. They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment. The scammer...
Wolf Pack to debut new uniforms in “blackout” showdown with Colorado St.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wolf Pack football team will unveil new black uniforms as the team faces Colorado State and former Nevada head coach Jay Norvell Friday night. The Pack is calling for a “blackout,” encouraging fans to wear black to the game at Mackay Stadium. The...
Regional law enforcement cracks down on illegal ‘Sideshows’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Zero tolerance” for illegal sideshows, was the message delivered on Thursday morning during a joint press conference with Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The illegal gatherings, where drivers perform dangerous car stunts have been happening throughout the Truckee Meadows over the summer months.
Oct. 7 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With a Friday night contest at Mackay Stadium joining another full slate of high school games, it was a chaotic and crazy week on the Sports Caravan. The Wolf Pack welcomed Colorado State to Reno - a Rams team led by former Nevada coach Jay Norvell. For the preps, a huge matchup in Churchill County led the way with powerhouse Elko making the trip to take on the Greenwave.
Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when he is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
Carson City BB gun shootings under investigation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of BB gun shootings. Deputies say shots were fired into vehicles and houses on multiple occasions in September. On Wednesday, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the BB gun shootings. The...
Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver who hit a motorcyclist in Sparks Thursday night is facing charges of driving with a suspended license. Oscar Duckworth, 23, was also cited for making an unsafe turn. The crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. at East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive. The...
