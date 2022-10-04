ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Could turning our homes into a cosy haven this winter be the wellbeing boost we need?

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e99Ve_0iL5Xc2T00
Lifestyle

A cosy home doesn’t just keep us physically warm. It’s soothing for the soul – and many of us are feeling the urge to nest up in a safe, cosy haven more than ever right now.

“The additional stress and increased cost of living are making many people feel exhausted, fed up, depressed and anxious,” agrees Samantha Agbontaen, founder of affordable interior design company House Designer (housedesigner.net).

“Making our homes a cosy haven is known for its effect on improving our mood and wellbeing. It’s more important now than ever to explore the elements of interior design to uplift our mood and mental wellness.”

A cosy haven isn’t just an aesthetic – it’s a feeling – so let this guide how you create your space, whether you’re restyling a room, just making a few changes, or maximising little touches, like extra cushions, blankets and candles.

Agbontaen says it’s well established that interior design can “be effective in promoting improved wellbeing and psychological feeling”.

For many of us, the goal right now is to create a warm and uplifting effect, for our homes to feel like a “comfortable, relaxed, bright, and happy space”, she adds.

Softly, softly

The likes of throws, blankets and curtains will all help keep our homes warm this winter, and the sensation can bolster us psychologically too.

“You may not think of a carpet or rug as a tool to benefit mental wellbeing, but the positive effects of feeling a luxurious pile underfoot has been measured by researchers. A study by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information found that walking on carpet triggers less stress simulators than walking on hard floor,” says Daniel Prendergast, interiors expert from The Rug Seller (therugseller.co.uk).

“A rug can, therefore, be a cost-effective way of adding warmth and texture to a hard floor. For ultimate cosiness, choose a tactile thick pile rug, like a shaggy-style faux fur. Knitted rugs are also extremely popular and will give you that mood-boosting feel of a cosy, knitted jumper.”

Bring on the colour

We may typically associate colour with summer, but there’s no rule against embracing the rainbow in winter too. After all, ‘dopamine dressing’ is all the rage right now, for our bodies and homes.

“If you are planning to update, don’t just gravitate to fuss-free beige – there are plenty of beautiful colours to inspire. One that stands out for me is Mulberry or a damson jam. It’s so romantic and can instantly lift your mood, and it’s trans-seasonal, meaning it will take you from Indian summer through to the depths of winter, enveloping you like a warm hug,” says designer Avalana Simpson (avalanadesign.co.uk).

“Not brave enough to paint your walls with it? Add accents within your decor instead. Try faux botanicals featuring damson hydrangeas, or add rosy cushions framed with gold. Rich, dark greens bring a deep sense of fulfilment and joy and it’s the colour of the moment for autumn/winter, especially for creating luxurious bedrooms,” Simpson adds.

“A restful sleep is so important for our mind and body, and layering textiles and pattern can all help. Green is perfect for adding light and shade to encourage a restful sleep. Team a dark green wall with flecks of gold and copper for added luxe, or choose deep, inky charcoal colourways, evoking a sense of night-time.”

For something brighter, Simpson loves the idea of “lifting” a room with “a contrast of warm pink tones, corals and sunset orange”.

Prendergast agrees “colour and pattern play a key role in how interiors make you feel” and nods to this season’s trending shades. “Golden yellows, soft oranges, muted reds, browns with yellow undertones and honeyed neutrals – all are great options to give you that cocooning aurora, which will instantly give your wellbeing a boost,” he says. “A bold pattern will help to bring in a larger room, making it feel cosier.”

Feed the sensesAgbontaen says: “My favourite way of creating cosiness is using scented candles and essential oils. I am obsessed with my diffuser pods. There are several oils for wellbeing, which I feel are amazing.”

According to ConservatoryLand (conservatoryland.com), who analysed Google data, the most popular scented candles include sage, fig and lavender. Cinnamon and clove are especially suited to winter – but you don’t have to go with seasonal-sounding scents.

Sylvia James, interior designer at HomeHow, who also worked on the research, says: “The act of smelling scented candles can help to stimulate the limbic system, a part of the brain associated with emotions and memories.

“Scented candles can promote the release of dopamine and serotonin, which can help to regulate our moods. Candles are also great for helping us feel warm, relaxed, and cosy,” James adds.

Nature’s touch

Of course, candles also create a cosy atmosphere via soft lighting effects – but there are other ways to harness the power of scent.

“Visit your local florist or forage for some seasonal scented foliage, such as eucalyptus or pine, which can then be arranged in a vase and positioned in the home,” says Hannah Martin, founder of Scent + Remedy (scentandremedy.com).

“The warmth of a fire can encourage the release of the scent and the oils, which in turn can encourage wellbeing through their aromatherapy benefits. For example, did you know eucalyptus is well known for its calming and healing properties?”

Foliage, fresh or dried flowers and foraged finds like pinecones and artful twigs will also tap into our connection with nature – taking cosy hibernation mode to the max.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellbeing#Scented Candles#Biotechnology#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Google
newschain

Saquon Barkley and New York Giants stun Green Bay Packers in London

Saquon Barkley sparked a stunning New York Giants comeback as the Green Bay Packers’ first trip to London ended in a galling defeat. The Packers were the 32nd and final team to cross the Atlantic for a regular season game as a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the UK’s first ever meeting between two sides holding winning records.
GREEN BAY, WI
newschain

Attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea “a terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services. A criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged a prominent Russian landmark has been launched by the country’s investigative committee. What Russian...
EUROPE
newschain

Thai police investigating CNN crew’s coverage of attack

Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care centre where more than 20 pre-schoolers were killed as they were reporting on the attack, authorities said. Danaichok Boonsom, head of the local township administration, told reporters as he left the Na Klang district police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy