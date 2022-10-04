Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
10-10-22 nobody injured in waupun residential fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that significantly damaged a Waupun home over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the Craig and Julie Bronkhorst home on Longview Road Saturday morning to find smoke and flames visible and extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it extended into other parts of the home. Everyone was out of the house when the fire department arrived however a pet cat was still missing. The fire investigation is ongoing but investigators say the fire appears to have originated in the area of a brick pizza oven on the first floor. Firefighters from 13 area departments assisted at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man
MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
UPMATTERS
Single vehicle crash in Wisconsin leaves one dead, vehicle in flames
GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County on Friday night that resulted in the death of the driver. According to a Facebook post by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on October 7 on Old 22 Road at Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton police chase man who dropped loaded handgun downtown, found hiding in backyard
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect faces potential various firearm charges after he dropped a loaded stolen handgun in downtown Appleton, allegedly ignored officer commands, and took off running. According to the Appleton Police Department, the incident happened on a ‘recent weekend’ when officers were monitoring downtown activity near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
94.3 Jack FM
Murdered Couple Identified
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The victims of a double murder in Little Suamico have been identified by family as Paul and Lori Brennan. Amanda Hendzel tells FOX 11 her mother and step-father were the perfect pair. “She wanted nothing more with Paul than to be married and live...
WBAY Green Bay
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Frightening moments for a driver in Manitowoc whose pickup truck was stuck on a lift bridge while it was opening. Police are calling the incident a “lapse in judgment.”. Action 2 News spoke with a driver who watched the scene unfold Tuesday morning on Manitowoc’s...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7-year-old found dead in Ozaukee County
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.
UPMATTERS
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
13 students injured after school bus crash in Wisconsin
"The driver of the cargo van and 13 students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," authorities said.
Teen allegedly took 'harmful' pictures, videos of 10 underage girls in Wash. Co.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 17-year-old boy for "harmful" videos and pictures taken of at least 10 underage girls without their consent at a private residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
94.3 Jack FM
A Storybook Walk In The Woods
SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A story is unfolding in Brown County. The Brown County Library introduced a new story walk at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve Thursday. The story walk features the book “My Forest is Green” by Darren Lebeuf. The children’s book is installed on panels along...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 7, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 7, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New...
seehafernews.com
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jonah O. Carrico, 22, Two Rivers, Falsely present controlled substance as a party to a crime on 8/3/20, Guilty plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of three and one-half (3 1/2) years; eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by two (2) years extended supervision to run concurrent with any other sentence presently serving. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/schooling/job search combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Court finds defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 211 days sentence credit.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2003 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
The Old World Charm of Natural Woodwork, French Doors, Plate Rails, Built-in-Buffet, Natural Fireplace, Window Seat, and Hardwood Floors throughout will warm your heart! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a huge Butler’s Pantry with more workspace and storage! Formal Dining, plus Eat-in Kitchen. Roof 2019 , Newer Storm Windows in front up and down. Some Newer -easy clean windows. Enjoy your summer days and evenings on the huge front porch. Easy walk to Lake Michigan, schools, mini mart, etc. Off Street Parking.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/5/22 Ripon Hit and Run Suspect Sought
Ripon Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect. The accident occurred near the east side Kwik Trip on East Fond du Street or State Highway 23 Monday afternoon. She was driving a black Dodge Durango. Photos of the female suspect and her vehicle from Kwik Trip surveillance cameras can be seen here. If you recognize the woman in the photos police ask that you please give them a call at 920-748-2888. (Ripon Police Department photos)
Comments / 0