Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30
Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More
WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
Big Time Wrestling Promoter Talks Convincing Ricky Steamboat To Come Out Of Retirement
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is stepping back into the ring when he teams with FTR to face off against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner that will be managed by Arn Anderson on November 27th for Big Time Wrestling. Steamboat previously retired...
Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More
Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007
Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
MJF Hints At A Babyface Turn On AEW Dynamite
Is AEW actually turning MJF babyface? That certainly seemed to be hinted at during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta in their singles bout to open the show, Yuta went for a handshake. It looked like MJF was actually about to shake his hand before Lee Moriarty from The Firm came out of nowhere to attack Yuta.
Bandido Denies Ever Signing With AEW; Confirms WWE Reached Out To Him
It was reported on October 5th that luchador wrestler Bandido had reached a verbal agreement with AEW, but had not put pen to paper. However, Bandido confirmed during an interview with Mas Lucha that he has yet to sign a contract and is still in talks with the company. He also said WWE did reach out to him with an offer.
Tony Khan Admits AEW Has Had “Preventable” Setbacks
AEW President Tony Khan has said that some of the issues in the company may have been “preventable.”. In recent months, AEW has faced multiple setbacks, including injuries, reports of an unhappy roster and the All Out media scrum fight. Speaking to Variety, Khan said that it was after...
New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW
As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
The Sandman Reveals He’s Writing A Book About His Career
The Sandman recently took part in a Captain’s Corner virtual signing, where he revealed that he’s working on a book on his career. The ECW legend also talked about how close he’s come to death, saying, “It’s more than twice, I’m saving them for the book. You’re never gonna get all [the stories] at once, they’re going to be in one chapter.”
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
Frankie Kazarian Claims Being The Elite Is ‘A Thing Of The Past’ For Him
Frankie Kazarian claims that he is done with Being The Elite. Kazarian now competes for Impact Wrestling, and recently did an interview with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast. During the interview, he noted that “BTE’s kind of a thing of the past for for me, at least at this point in time.”
Wheeler Yuta Says Live TV Is Always ‘Sink Or Swim’ After Promo With MJF On Dynamite
Wheeler Yuta knew what he was getting himself into when he was involved in a promo segment with MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” the Blackpool Combat Club member said he knew he was up for a battle with the Salt of the Earth. He said,
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
Breaking News – Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Career vs. Mask Off
Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 in a “Career vs. Mask” match on this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage will no longer be taking place. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo has been involved in a war of words with Sammy Guevara as of late. Things became heated over the weekend when Guevara called Andrade a “jobber” and a “favor hire.” Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off.” We’re working on a story about a backstage altercation that took place backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. That will be posted here shortly.
Matt Hardy Reacts To The Acclaimed’s Tag Team Title Win, More
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on The Acclaimed getting over as a team, the duo becoming tag-team champions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On The Acclaimed’s Tag Team...
Nigel McGuinness Departs From WWE
Nigel McGuinness is no longer with WWE as he departed from the company. The departure came earlier this week, according to reports by Pwinsider and Fightful. He has yet to comment publicly on his departure. Nigel was a top ROH star in the early days of the promotion and worked...
