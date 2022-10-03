Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 in a “Career vs. Mask” match on this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage will no longer be taking place. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo has been involved in a war of words with Sammy Guevara as of late. Things became heated over the weekend when Guevara called Andrade a “jobber” and a “favor hire.” Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off.” We’re working on a story about a backstage altercation that took place backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. That will be posted here shortly.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO