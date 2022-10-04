Read full article on original website
Jake Paul reacts after Eddie Hearn files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations: “I’m 5-0 in lawsuits”
Jake Paul is reacting after Eddie Hearn Files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations. It was back in August of this year when Glenn Feldman, who was the lone official overseeing the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia, scored in favor of Usyk. Prior...
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
Ronaldo's landmark goal earns Man United 2-1 win at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 victory at Everton that moved his team a point off the Premier League's top four
