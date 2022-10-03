Read full article on original website
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling...
Sheamus Responds To Controversial Title Match Finish On WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstar Sheamus isn’t thrilled with the finish of the Intercontinental Championship main event from this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. In a rematch from Clash at the Castle, Sheamus faced Champion GUNTHER, who retained under controversial means. Though GUNTHER tapped to Sheamus’ Cloverleaf, he only hit...
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules
WWE presents the Extreme Rules event tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley – Ladder...
WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee
UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
WWE Extreme Rules News – Johnny Gargano, Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai, Rey Mysterio
WWE is currently livestreaming “The Ultimate Extreme Rules” on YouTube. The broadcast features Johnny Gargano, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide discussing their Extreme Rules dream cards. You can check out the broadcast below:. You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Now” below....
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan tried to hit her with the bat, but Rousey stopped her and hit...
NJPW Announces Changes To Declaration Of Power Card
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that KUSHIDA’s continued recovery from hand, foot, and mouth disease has forced two changes to the Declaration of Power lineup as he was supposed to wrestle IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori. Ishimori will now take on Master Wato in a non-title match....
Breaking News – Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE
Bray Wyatt has returned to WWE. At the end of Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, “The Fiend” made his return to the company. After the Fight Pit match involving Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, a bout in which the former picked up the win, the lights went out as Riddle was making his way to the back.
WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown
WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
Ronda Rousey Defeats Liv Morgan To Win SmackDown Women’s Title At Extreme Rules
We have a new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The finish came when Rousey made Morgan pass out to a submission hold. This marks Rousey’s second run with...
NJPW’s ‘Night Before Rumble On 44th Street’ Event Will Be A Mystery
New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that its ‘Night Before Rumble on 44th Street’ show will be a mystery event. This means there will be no matches announced in advance. NJPW ‘Night Before Rumble on 44th Street’ takes place at the Palladium in...
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Results
Here are the results for the special episode of AEW Battle Of The Belts IV airing on October 7th 16th, 2022. To avoid clashing with WWE Extreme Rules, it was scheduled to follow a live episode of Rampage. You can find the results for Rampage here: 10/7. AEW Battle Of...
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
WWE Officially Announces Several New Internal Hires
In a post on Twitter, WWE announced several new internal hires for September. Stephen Trumpy – Manager, Digital Campaign Management. Maurice Edelson – Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. Morgan Frazier – Senior Coordinator, Talent ID & Development. Gabriel Wecht – Analyst, Advertising Analytics. Kenneth Rado...
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage, Trina/AEW, More
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to hype tonight’s live episodes of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV. You can check out his tweets below:. Tickets for the November 30th AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings in Indianapolis, IN are now on sale through Ticketmaster.com.
Uncooperative Person & Threat Of Lawsuit Delaying AEW Investigation
An uncooperative person is to blame for the investigation into the post-All Out media scrum fight being delayed. The fight took place backstage at AEW’s most recent pay-per-view event, following explosive comments made by then-World Champion CM Punk. When asked about why the investigation has not concluded, Dave Meltzer...
WWE Extreme Rules Results: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was booked at this year’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Kross attacked him before the match. Drew fought back and slammed him on the steel steps. Drew used the strap, but was distracted by Scarlett and Kross targeted the shoulder. Kross hit him with the strap several times before hitting a suplex for 2. Drew fought back and was about to go for the claymore kick, but Scarlett sprayed him with what appeared to be pepper spray and Kross hit his finisher for the win.
AEW Rampage Results (10/7/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on October 7, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 10/5. AEW Rampage Results (10/7/2022) #1. BCC’s Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy —...
