San Francisco, CA

Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — CHICAGO: CB Jaylon Johnson, S Dane Cruikshank, DL Kingsley Jonathan, TE/FB Jake Tonges. MINNESOTA: CB Andrew Booth Jr., OLB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, WR Jalen Nailor, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Khyiris Tonga.
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22

GB_Lazard 4 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:22. GB_Lewis 2 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:30. NYG_Bellinger 2 run (Gano kick), 1:22. NYG_Brightwell 2 run (Gano kick), 10:14. NYG_Barkley 2 run (Gano kick), 6:12. GB_safety, :11. A_61,024. NYGGB. First downs2422. Total Net Yards338301. Rushes-yards31-12520-94 Passing213207. Punt Returns1-01-11 Kickoff Returns3-563-53 Interceptions...
Porterville Recorder

No. 1 Alabama makes goal-line stand to beat Texas A&M 24-20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Porterville Recorder

Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
SEATTLE, WA
InsideHook

The 10 Numbers That Help Explain the 2022 Major League Baseball Season

If there’s a word to describe the current state of Major League Baseball, that word might well be “fiux.” The league is still recovering from the 2020 season, in which the effects of the pandemic were apparent both on and off the field. And next season looks to involve another series of changes, including the elimination of the shift and the addition of a pitch clock.
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Wambsganns: unassisted triple play.

1904 — Boston clinched the pennant on the last day of the season when Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders threw a wild pitch in the ninth to allow the winning run to score from third. 1920 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 8-1 in the...
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 9th. 3-ran for Molina in the 9th. E_Marsh (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 9. 2B_Bohm (2), Marsh (1). HR_Harper (1), off Mikolas. RBIs_Harper (1), Schwarber (2). CS_Bohm (1). SF_Schwarber. S_Marsh, Segura. Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins...
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22

ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
Porterville Recorder

Mets host the Padres in decisive NL Wild Card Series Game 3

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 3

DP_San Diego 2, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 10, New York 10. 2B_McNeil (1). HR_Grisham (2), Lindor (1), Alonso (1). SF_Vogelbach (1). S_Nola (1). Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Ottavino pitched to 6 batters in the 9th. HBP_Martinez (Ruf), Ottavino (Grisham). WP_Morejon. Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Chris...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Series tied at 1-1

LOB_N.Y. Mets 35, San Diego 24. 2B_Escobar, McNeil, Nola, Kim. 3B_Nimmo. HR_Escobar, Lindor, Alonso, Profar, Grisham 2, Bell, Machado. RBIs_Nimmo, Escobar 2, Lindor, Alonso, McNeil 2, Vogelbach, Profar 4, Grisham 2, Bell 2, Machado 2. SB_Lindor, Marte 2. CS_Kim. SF_Vogelbach. S_Lugo. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Guccione; Second,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

