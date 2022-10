BERLIN -- Borussia Mönchengladbach ended its run of three consecutive Rhine derby defeats on Sunday with a 5-2 victory over 10-man Cologne in the Bundesliga. The game was effectively decided at the end of the first half when Cologne midfielder Florian Kainz was sent off for a second yellow card. Jonas Hofmann was the other central figure and was involved in three goals and two penalties.

SOCCER ・ 3 HOURS AGO