ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Review safety rules before primitive weapons hunt

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Before planning a hunting trip during the primitive weapons deer hunting season that opens on Saturday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division encourages hunters to review important safety information. Primitive weapons, such as muzzle-loaders, have specific safety use rules beyond general firearms...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy