lafayetteco.gov
School's Out Day Camp
Register your kiddo for a school's out day of fun at the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center. Your child will participate in engaging activities throughout the day, including swimming, crafts, active games, team building, and more!. Please make sure your child has a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle...
lafayetteco.gov
Drug Take Back Event
Please bring any expired, unneeded or unused medications to the Lafayette Senior Center on Oct. 18 for proper disposal. Protect yourself, others, and the environment with the safe destruction of these medications. Brought to you by the Lafayette Senior Center in partnership with the Lafayette Police Department. Oct. 18 |...
