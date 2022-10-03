Read full article on original website
mmm-online.com
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG adds Joseph Leveque to board of directors
ImmunOs Therapeutics AG announced it’s adding Joseph Leveque to its board of directors. Leveque is currently president, chief medical officer and a board member of Medikine. He brings over a decade of experience in immuno-oncology therapeutics. Previously, he served as EVP and CMO at Mirati Therapeutics and held the...
mmm-online.com
Avel eCare promotes Kelly Rhone to new chief medical officer
Clinician-to-clinician telehealth company Avel eCare announced it has promoted Kelly Rhone to chief medical officer. Rhone originally joined Avel in 2012 as medical director of emergency medicine and has served as interim CMO since April. Rhone is also an associate professor at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of...
mmm-online.com
Assembly Bio promotes COO Jason A. Okazaki to CEO
Assembly Biosciences named COO Jason A. Okazaki as its new CEO Wednesday afternoon, succeeding John G. McHutchison, AO, MD, who is retiring. Okazaki has been with Assembly, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus, since 2020. He initially served as chief legal and business officer before being appointed COO last year.
mmm-online.com
Valitor names Steven Lo as CEO, closes $28M Series B funding round
Valitor named Steven Lo as its CEO Wednesday morning while also announcing that the company raised $28 million through a Series B financing round. The biotech tapped Lo, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, to lead the company. He previously served as CEO of Zosano Pharma and worked at Puma Biotechnology, Corcept Therapeutics, Genentech and AstraZeneca.
Momentum Commercial Realty Acquires 66.7 Acres in Downtown Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Momentum Commercial Realty, Inc recently purchased 66.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 67 and W. Main Street in downtown Midlothian for future development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005414/en/ Momentum Commercial Realty, Inc recently purchased 66.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 67 and W. Main Street in downtown Midlothian for future development. (Photo: Business Wire)
mmm-online.com
HH&Y names Paul Pfleiderer as president of Havas Life New York
Havas Health & You announced Tuesday that Paul Pfleiderer has been appointed as president of Havas Life New York. Pfleiderer is an industry veteran who most recently served as U.S. Managing Partner at TBWA\WorldHealth. He started his new role on Monday and will work closely with Havas Life Group President Denis Henry.
mmm-online.com
Yes& expands capabilities with new in-house content studio
Integrated marketing agency Yes& announced this week it’s launching a new in-house content studio in an effort to expand its range and provide more ‘seamless’ capabilities. The launch comes after the agency’s recent acquisition of video and motion graphics company EFX Media as well as creative media...
mmm-online.com
Michael Sloan jumps from JPA Health to BRG Communications
BRG Communications recently named Michael Sloan as its first-ever COO. Sloan most recently served as COO at JPA Health, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree. He left the agency over the summer. Prior to his stint at JPA, Sloan held leadership positions at Ogilvy, Edelman and Ketchum, where he first worked alongside BRG CEO Jane Barwis.
mmm-online.com
Imre names Neera Chaudhary CEO
Imre has hired Neera Chaudhary as CEO, effective September 21. Chaudhary, reporting to Imre’s board of directors, replaced Dave Imre, founder of the namesake agency. Imre remains a member of the board of directors, also serving as executive chairman. As Imre’s top executive, Chaudhary aims to drive growth, organically...
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Thursday, October 6, 2022
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stock took a nosedive after it told investors it wouldn’t seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 drug. It had asked the FDA to consider an EUA application based on data from a Phase 3 study that has assessed 11 possible treatments for COVID-19 that is being conducted in Brazil and Canada. (MarketWatch)
mmm-online.com
PatientPoint enters ophthalmology space with Rendia purchase
PatientPoint announced Wednesday that it acquired Rendia, a point-of-care provider for eye care specialists. As part of the deal, PatientPoint gains Rendia’s POC engagement software that assists more than 8,000 eye care providers. Additionally, Rendia will retain its name and operate as a subsidiary of PatientPoint. The acquisition marks...
mmm-online.com
Pfizer, BioNTech collab with Marvel Comics to celebrate ‘Everyday Heroes’
Pfizer and BioNTech announced a collaboration with Marvel Comics this week to celebrate ‘Everyday Heroes.’. The custom comic book features the Avengers fighting alongside everyday citizens to protect their community. This includes a construction worker, a florist and a painter among others. The protagonist, a former construction worker who...
mmm-online.com
Pfizer’s dealmaking continues as GBT, Biohaven acquisitions close
Pfizer’s robust M&A activity continues as the pharma giant has closed two deals totaling a combined $17 billion this week. Pfizer announced Wednesday morning that it closed its $5.4 billion deal to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics, two days after announcing that it closed its $11.6 billion deal to purchase Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.
