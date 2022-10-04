ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ed0Fr_0iL5RW3500

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.

02:50 NEWS / Javonte Williams out for season (knee injury)

13:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor might play on TNF vs. Broncos

14:50 NEWS / Cordarrelle Patterson placed on Injured-Reserve

18:25 NEWS / Treylon Burks has turf toe injury

20:33 NEWS / Tua Tagovailoa out vs. NYJ (concussion)

21:35 NEWS / Sam Darnold is “not close” to returning to Panthers

25:00 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

33:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - RB

40:00 Fantasy advice is situational

42:45 Waiver Wire Pickups - WR

52:41 Waiver Wire Pickups - QB & TE

57:50 Getting in early

59:50 Drops

62:50 Hold on loosely

66:35 Treviso Babes League update

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries

The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Dolphins down to 7th-round rookie Skylar Thompson at QB with Teddy Bridgewater, Tua Tagovailoa sidelined

The Miami Dolphins are down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets. Backup Teddy Bridgewater sustained an elbow injury and was being evaluated for a head injury following a hit on Miami's opening drive on Sunday. He was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, then left the game, and the Dolphins initially listed him as questionable to return.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Fantasy Football#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl Week 4#Ir#Tnf#Panthers 25 00 Chiefs 41#Treviso Babes League#Yahoo Sports
WGAU

NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month.
NFL
WGAU

Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers' top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed on Sunday. The team provided no further details except to confirm the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAU

Lions CB Saivion Smith leaves field in ambulance, evaluated for neck injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith was taken off the field in New England in an ambulance and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. The scene was frightening, with the ambulance coming on the field to take off Smith, who was put on a backboard. A man, who the Fox broadcast said was Smith's father (via John Niyo of the Detroit News), came out of the stands and got in the ambulance as it left the field.
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
94K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy