Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Sporting News
Draymond Green video provides perfect trade opportunity for Warriors: Top 4 landing spots Golden State should consider after fight with Jordan Poole
Draymond Green is at it again. We're barely into preseason, and the Warriors' fiery forward is already the center of yet another controversial incident, this time a practice altercation with Jordan Poole. In the immediate aftermath, the Warriors said all the right things about downplaying the incident. Stephen Curry spoke...
Sporting News
Saivion Smith injury update: Lions CB taken off field in ambulance after suffering neck injury vs. Patriots
Lions CB Saivion Smith appeared to suffer a severe neck injury during Sunday's game against the Patriots. Smith, 24, went down after colliding with New England TE Hunter Henry early in the first quarter. He laid motionless for several minutes before Detroit's medical staff placed him on a back board....
Sporting News
Teddy Bridgewater injury update: Dolphins QB out amid league's new concussion protocol
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Dolphins' quarterback situation has gone from bad to worse following an injury to backup signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater in Miami's game at the Jets. Bridgewater was hit with a corner blitz by rookie Sauce Gardner around the 13-minute mark of the...
Sporting News
Top NBA centers for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 starters
We're ranking all 30 NBA starters at every position during the offseason. Center is up next. A few caveats before we begin — coaches don't release their starting fives before tipoff of games, let alone in October when they've barely seen how their players perform together. These starting units for all 30 teams are my best guesses, but there will inevitably be some that I get wrong.
Sporting News
Who is Skylar Thompson? Dolphins' preseason QB hero enters game vs. Jets after Teddy Bridgewater injury
The Dolphins were already without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, and with Teddy Bridgewater suffering an injury on his first play from scrimmage, the Dolphins turn to a Day 3 passer to guide them the rest of the way in Week 5. In relief of Bridgewater, in steps rookie Skylar...
NFL・
Sporting News
Draymond Green speaks to media for first time since Jordan Poole video leaked: 'I failed as a leader'
The wheels of the NBA news cycle turn remarkably fast. Just over 24 hours after video was leaked of Warriors forward Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face, Green gave a press conference to reporters in which he talked about the incident and apologized profusely for his outburst.
Sporting News
Bears' David 'Montogomery' has name misspelled on back of jersey
The Bears hadn't even kicked off ahead of their 1 p.m. ET start at the Vikings before they committed their first mistake. Eagle-eyed viewers noted how Chicago's equipment managers misspelled fourth-year running back David Montgomery's name on the back of his jersey. It reads, "Montogomery." Off to a great start,...
Sporting News
How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses
When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
Sporting News
Josh Giddey leads Thunder to victory over his former team, the Adelaide 36ers
Just a few days after pulling off a huge upset win over the Phoenix Suns, the Adelaide 36ers couldn't repeat their efforts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pre-season as Josh Giddey and co. handed them a 131-98 loss. OKC got off to a fast start, outscoring the 36ers 35-16...
Sporting News
A brief history of NBA teammate fights: Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole join list that includes Golden State coach Steve Kerr
The practice fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was making headlines all of Friday morning — and for good reason. The video from the incident was damning. But practice fights have not been a particularly rare occurrence throughout NBA history. Sometimes, they are punished. Much of the time, they are swept under the rug.
Sporting News
Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown
Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
Sporting News
Tua Tagovailoa injury investigation: NFL-NFLPA review finds flaw in concussion protocol
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have concluded their review of how Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury in Week 3 against the Bills was handled. The league found that its concussion protocol was followed, but it noted flaws in the outcome. Tagovailoa was hurt in the first half of...
NFL・
Sporting News
How to watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3 in Canada: TV channel, streams for AL Wild Card Series game
While the Blue Jays have not won a playoff series since 2016, the Mariners have not advanced to the next round since 2001. Here is how you can watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 3 in Canada, including start time and TV channel. How to watch the Blue Jays vs....
Sporting News
What channel is Bears vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 5 game
Two NFC North rivals collide as the Bears travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in Week 5. The Bears have had a strange season so far, finding themselves at 2-2 after a loss to the Giants last Sunday. They have seemed incapable of passing the ball on offense...
Sporting News
Is Tee Higgins playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Bengals-Ravens Sunday Night Football
Tee Higgins has been one of the most consistently solid wide receivers this year when he's been on the field, but once again his availability is threatened by injury heading into Week 5's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Ravens. Higgins is officially "questionable," and without knowing the latest updates, fantasy football owners can't finalize their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
George Springer injury update: Latest news on Blue Jays OF's hand after HBP in WCS Game 1 vs. Mariners
The Blue Jays faltered in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series, falling 4-0 to the Mariners on Friday. Not only does the team face a must-win situation on Saturday, it is also possible that they could be without center fielder George Springer. The Toronto star was hit in...
Sporting News
How the Mariners made MLB history with a huge comeback vs. the Blue Jays in WCS Game 2
The Mariners are heading to the ALDS to take on the Astros. They took a wild ride to get there. After dominating the Blue Jays in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series, it looked as if the M's were going to be run out of Rogers Centre in Game 2. Toronto jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of Teoscar Hernandez home runs off Seattle starter Robbie Ray, who lasted just three-plus innings. Toronto's lead ballooned to 8-1 by the fifth. Things looked ugly.
Sporting News
Top of Phillies' lineup has room to improve heading into NLDS matchup with Braves
ST. LOUIS — The Philadelphia celebration a decade in the making was only a few minutes old, and the champagne and beer were still flying through in the Phillies' clubhouse as Kyle Schwarber grabbed Rhys Hoskins and wrapped him up in a bear hug. With the music blaring, Schwarber,...
Sporting News
MLB playoff predictions: Sporting News experts make picks for 2022 postseason bracket, World Series
Exactly six months after Opening Day, baseball's second season begins. The 2022 MLB playoffs have arrived with a new format and more teams, and, hopefully, even more drama and excitement. (That's how baseball math works, right?) The additions of Wild Card Series and byes for most division winners bring a...
MLB・
