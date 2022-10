Effective: 2022-10-09 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.

