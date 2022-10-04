Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
Effective: 2022-10-09 08:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming into the mid and upper 30s with sunshine so the frost is coming to an end.
