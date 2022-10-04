ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Pride flag raised as Hawaii enters Honolulu Pride Month

By Cheyenne Sibley
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — October is Pride Month in Honolulu so the City raised the Pride Flag this morning outside the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building.

And for the first time ever it will continue to be flown for the entire month. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi was joined by the Honolulu City Council and representatives of Oahu’s LGBTQ+ community to mark the occasion.

“The future is uncertain, and maybe different than what we know today,” said Francine Beppu, the board president of Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation. “But together the future will be bright and ours to shape as pride represents unity, and is a time for us to come together and uplift underrepresented voices.”

Honolulu Hale will also be lit in rainbow colors until Saturday and the City will participate in the Pride Parade on Saturday.

