A few years ago, a wonderful mother wrote to us asking us to help her find the best decorated Halloween Homes. Her son had a medical condition that prevented him from trick-or-treating and she wanted a fun activity for him. We asked and were sent houses to visit. The next year, it was the first year of Covid and our list was a great activity. We made signs to help people make sure they were at the correct house. The signs have been a big hit! It is a great way to say thank you to the homeowners who put so much time and effort into creating their decorations and making our holidays special. We have 13 signs ready for yards and are taking nominations. The signs will be awarded in mid-October and then the final map shared.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO