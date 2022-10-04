Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”. Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. 29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule...
WALB 10
2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
wgxa.tv
Successful Macon-Bibb deputy operation results in 473 arrests with 700 charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "This detail in some of our small measures has made it a little bit safer for folks to go to the convenience store. Made it a little bit safer for them to live in their neighborhoods now without fear of encountering somebody to rob them or shoot into their homes."
Two Georgia men arrested on a total of twenty counts relating to armed drug trafficking & distribution
CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Officials say search warrants were executed on three […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
A Georgia K9 officer was killed in the line of duty. The suspect was also killed
The Scoop: A Georgia State Patrol K9 officer named Figo was shot and killed by a suspect in a homicide case Friday. The suspect was subsequently shot and killed by police officers. The Investigation: According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that Clayton County Police Officers were...
Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers
A Monroe County woman is facing assault charges after she hit and injured two Forsyth police officers with her car as they attempted to take her into custody Thursday night, officials said.
WALB 10
Americus armed robbery suspect charged
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The armed robbery suspect that caused multiple schools to go on lockdown has been charged, according to the Americus Police Department. Devonta Jackson, 28, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana more than an ounce and obstruction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop
MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
41nbc.com
Domestic dispute leads to woman hitting officers with her car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man and a woman were arrested after a domestic dispute in Forsyth Thursday. According to a post on the Forsyth Police Department’s Facebook page, Officers responded to Union Hill Apartments after a call about a domestic dispute and arrested the male who was involved. After leaving the scene officers were notified that the female who was involved, Autumn Thomas of Forsyth, had active arrest warrants.
wfxl.com
2 arrested after Valdosta man fatally shot at The Gables
A man has died following a shooting late Thursday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the The Gables, located in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road, after several calls to E911 about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found citizens providing first...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cordele Dispatch
Arrests of Armed Drug Traffickers in Crisp County
Press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Cordele, GA (October 6, 2022) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
wgxa.tv
Police: Woman arrested after hitting two Forsyth police officers with her car
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two police officer in Forsyth is recovering after being run over by a suspect. In a post on Facebook, the Forsyth Police Department says their officers responded to a fight between a man and woman at Union Hill Apartments around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, they arrested a man on domestic violence charges. After they left, officers later learned that the woman involved in the fight, Autumn Thomas, of Forsyth, had warrants out for her arrest. Thomas was served the warrant at her place of employment. Investigators say Thomas tried to get in her car, where they also found she had left her child and tried to drive off. As she attempted to drive away, the two police officers were hit by the car, including one thrown across the hood.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
southgatv.com
GBI’s big drug bust in Cordele
CORDELE, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
Victim identified in shooting that happened overnight in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update:. Wayne Fisher, the interim police chief for Warner Robins, says the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Randolph Ricketts. According to Fisher, officers were called to a verbal altercation at around 9:54 p.m. on Thursday at 1436 Watson Boulevard Apartments. An unknown suspect fired...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office proactive in cutting crime with 'Operation Four Corners'
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb's homicide rate continues to climb, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is making progress in cutting down on other types of crime. Sheriff David Davis says they noticed some promising statistics in a recent study they did called "Operation Four Corners." Davis announced the crime reductions Thursday during a news conference in downtown Macon.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 2