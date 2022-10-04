ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

WALB 10

2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
VALDOSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Georgia men arrested on a total of twenty counts relating to armed drug trafficking & distribution

CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Officials say search warrants were executed on three […]
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Americus armed robbery suspect charged

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The armed robbery suspect that caused multiple schools to go on lockdown has been charged, according to the Americus Police Department. Devonta Jackson, 28, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana more than an ounce and obstruction.
AMERICUS, GA
WMAZ

Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop

MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
PIKE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Domestic dispute leads to woman hitting officers with her car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man and a woman were arrested after a domestic dispute in Forsyth Thursday. According to a post on the Forsyth Police Department’s Facebook page, Officers responded to Union Hill Apartments after a call about a domestic dispute and arrested the male who was involved. After leaving the scene officers were notified that the female who was involved, Autumn Thomas of Forsyth, had active arrest warrants.
FORSYTH, GA
wfxl.com

2 arrested after Valdosta man fatally shot at The Gables

A man has died following a shooting late Thursday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the The Gables, located in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road, after several calls to E911 about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found citizens providing first...
VALDOSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
Community Policy