MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two police officer in Forsyth is recovering after being run over by a suspect. In a post on Facebook, the Forsyth Police Department says their officers responded to a fight between a man and woman at Union Hill Apartments around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, they arrested a man on domestic violence charges. After they left, officers later learned that the woman involved in the fight, Autumn Thomas, of Forsyth, had warrants out for her arrest. Thomas was served the warrant at her place of employment. Investigators say Thomas tried to get in her car, where they also found she had left her child and tried to drive off. As she attempted to drive away, the two police officers were hit by the car, including one thrown across the hood.

