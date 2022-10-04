Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
4 men wanted by SPD on domestic violence charges
SHREVEPORT, La. -- October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. Since then, October has been a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and be a voice for its victims. Shreveport police acknowledge domestic violence is prevalent in every community, and affects all people regardless of...
KTBS
Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 men in East Texas
RUSK, Texas - A Shreveport man has been charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead on the side of the road in January in Cherokee County. Devon Harris turned himself Tuesday into the Mesquite Police Department, where he was taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
KTBS
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport car wash leaves 1 man wounded
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday at a carwash in the 5200 block of Jewella Avenue. Detectives said several shots were fired and a 19-year-old man was hit in the arm. Police say no one has been arrested.
KTBS
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
KTBS
2022 Battle of the Bags in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis tells us about the 2022 Battle of the Bags on October 7th, at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. The event is open to all active or retired first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare, military, etc. Payment will be required at check in...
KTBS
Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
KTBS
'Shoot the Blue' event to be held Saturday in Benton
BENTON, La. - The annual “Shoot for the Blue” sporting clay tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, Louisiana. With your support, this annual event is guaranteed to provide those participating with not only a fun and challenging shooting experience, but a unique insight into the mission of the Louisiana State Police.
KTBS
Cotton Valley gas explosion survivor released from hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - Reagan Hardaway waved goodbye as he left a Shreveport rehabilitation facility on Friday, Oct. 7. Hardaway was one of three men severely injured in a gas explosion in Cotton Valley in May of 2022. It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7...
KTBS
Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station
SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
KTBS
Local charities providing aid to Hurricane Ian survivors
SHREVEPORT, La. - As they struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian, Florida residents are getting help from the ArkLaTex. Judah 1 has already sent a half dozen 18-Wheelers filled with water, cleaning supplies and hygiene times to Florida. Saturday morning, they sent a small plane filled with even more supplies.
KTBS
State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority team up for Treasure Hunt
SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure. The lucky person who...
KTBS
Geaux 4 Kids seeks volunteers to pack Geaux Bags for children in crisis
SHREVEPORT, La. - Geaux 4 Kids is seeking 1,500 local volunteers to help pack Geaux Bags with clothing, necessities and comfort items for Louisiana's most vulnerable children. Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. is an advocate for children in crisis going into emergency foster care situations and provides support for their well-being, while aiding the foster parents in the transition.
KTBS
Carthage sells bonds for water, sewer projects
CARTHAGE, Texas - The City of Carthage is continuing to move forward on several large infrastructure projects, issuing $5.5 million worth of bonds this month to pay for rehabilitation projects at the wastewater treatment plant and with the city’s water towers. The city is expected to receive the funds...
KTBS
Economist: 'Basket full of good news" for northwest Louisiana four-parish area
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and...
KTBS
W-K recruits nurses amid nationwide shortage
SHREVEPORT, La. - Recruiters at Willis-Knighton Health Care Systems are hoping to entice qualified nurses to join their staff in an effort to combat staffing shortages felt by hospitals across the country. Concerns about adequate staffing have always been present in the medical field, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought added...
KTBS
Pumpkin Shine on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. - Glowing, decorated, and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport for this special afternoon and evening event. A number of local elementary schools perform Halloween songs. Parking at Betty Virginia by permit only - must arrive by foot or by shuttle from...
