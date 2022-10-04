ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Drive-by shooting at Shreveport park

SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting at the Airport Park Recreation Center on Kennedy Drive. It happened just before 8:45 p.m., Saturday night. KTBS 3 has learned that multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old was shot in the arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KSLA

CPSO searching for fugitive near Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a fugitives in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road. The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

Shreveport Juvenile Arrested For Gucci Brookshires Fire

Last week, Shreveport-Bossier reacted all over social media following a fire set inside of the Gucci Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Luckily for the popular Shreveport grocery store, the damage was limited due to the quick-reacting sprinkler system located inside of the building, as well as the always-wonderful Shreveport Fire Department. The fire began as paper items were lit on fire in the paper goods aisle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Investigating Shooting That Injured Two (VIDEO)

On October 2nd, 2022, around 12:25am Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Responding officers discovered that a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds by private automobiles. The officers were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station

SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
GRAMBLING, LA
ktoy1047.com

Police investigating Bann Street shooting that left 19-year-old injured

Officers were dispatched Wednesday evening to the 3600 block of Bann Street where they discovered the man bleeding from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until LifeNet arrived, transporting the victim to a local hospital. The man is in stable condition. Five male witnesses were taken to Bi-State for interviews. There are currently no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
TEXARKANA, AR

