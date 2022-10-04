Read full article on original website
Scott McTominay To Miss Manchester United vs Newcastle United
Manchester United will be without their Scottish man in midfield next week against Newcastle United.
Manchester City Dispose of Saints, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City are winners on the day. Goals from Haaland, Foden ans Mahrez made it an enjoyable night at the Etihad. City go top and are still undefeated and earn a nice clean sheet!. We move, on to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “For Kevin - especially Kevin - to...
Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
Newcastle vs. Brentford - Preview: Takeoversary!
In most cases, and most of all if you’re reading this, today is not just one more day for you. October 7th will always be the day for you. October 7th will always be a date to remember. October 7th will always be the day everything changed. I’m talking,...
Virgil Van Dijk Looking Forward To Upcoming Trip To Glasgow
When Liverpool travel to Glasgow on Wednesday for their Champions League match against Rangers, it will mark the first time Virgil van Dijk has been back to the city since he left Celtic to join Southampton in 2015. Glasgow was the first place van Dijk played outside of his native Netherlands, and he is excited to make a return to the city where he started his journey to becoming one of the best defenders in the Premier League.
Everton vs Manchester United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online
Everton take on Manchester United in the Premier League looking to keep their six-game unbeaten run going even while trying to make it three wins in a row. The Toffees will be buoyed by an ebullient Goodison Park crowd that lives for nights like tonight when the lights are on at the Grand Old Lady as we try to capture these fleeting moments before it’s time to bid farewell to what will soon become the Blues’ old home.
Christian Pulisic likes the way Chelsea are ‘working at the moment’
Christian Pulisic made his first start under Graham Potter yesterday, and promptly scored his first goal of the season. It was in effect the winning goal, coming early in the second half and pretty much putting the game to bed after Chelsea had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time but Wolves had come out of the break with renewed impetus and fight.
Everton vs Manchester United - Match Preview | Can the Toffees maintain unbeaten run?
Upwardly mobile Everton chase a third successive Premier League win when they take on Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday. Last weekend’s win at Southampton was just their second league victory on the road in 2022, but it was enough to extend their unbeaten run to six games and put the top eight within sight.
QPR Fans Verdict: Late Mistake Punishes Royals
Friday was a game between the two surprise packages of the season so far, both with vastly different styles of play and both coming into the game with momentum. It promised to be a proper Championship. That it most definitely was, but the Royals fell short. There are no real...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Thuram linked, Dele Alli praise, Tarkowski speaks
Everton Under-21s midfielder Luke Butterfield signs new deal. [EFC]. “He [Dele Alli] will be more productive in the upcoming matches and will contribute a lot to us. Those who criticise him will be ashamed for they are making a big mistake...they even forget that he’s just come out of injury. I trust him and he trusts me too. Very soon we’ll all be having a standing ovation for Dele Alli. I promise that,” says Besiktas manager Valérien Ismaël. [Inside Futbol via Fotomac]
View From The Enemy: Q&A With An Arsenal Fan
We sat down with Aaron from the Short Fuse to ask about Arsenal’s season so far. I answered his questions here. TLO: Decent start to the season for Arsenal. Are Arsenal fully back? What’s the key to the good start?. TSF: I think Arsenal are fully back and...
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur look to get back to winning ways once again as they make a trip to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton and Hove Albion. Spurs aren’t exactly striking fear into the hearts of opponents right now after settling for a scoreless draw in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt midweek. As supporters get a little restless, Heung-Min Son and Antonio Conte specifically have been calling for patience and calm as the squad figures out their issues in attack and try to find the form that saw them putting teams to the sword down the stretch last season.
Manchester City v Southampton FC: 4 Questions with Allen Gunn of St. Mary’s Musings
Manchester City host their third consecutive match at the Etihad Saturday. This time, Pep Guardiola’s team face off against Southampton. City drew twice with the Saints in the Premier League last season but won the last meeting between the clubs in the FA Cup quarter-finals. In preparation for the...
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Chelsea cult hero Diego Costa returns to Stamford Bridge this weekend for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season and the associated title celebrations on the final day of that season. Costa never got a “proper” farewell as his relationship with then Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was cut off with the “thanks for the seasono” (sic) text, so one would imagine Dee-ay-go will get his long-overdue appreciation this weekend.
Midfielder ‘ready to go’, could make Everton debut
Everton brought in eight players during this summer’s transfer window as Frank Lampard looked to revamp the squad that fought tooth and nail to secure Premier League survival late last season. While a number of those players have already made a big impact on the side, it’s youngster James...
Arsenal vs Liverpool: exorcising the demons
If there has been one word to typify this Arsenal FC side so far this season, it would have to be “different.” From pundits to reporters to bloggers (hi!), this year’s Arsenal side has been called “different” from previous iterations countless times already. From their performances to their mentality to their camaraderie, everything about this season has felt like the Gunners have finally taken that next major step in their quest to reclaim a spot among the game’s elite sides.
View From The Town End: QPR ‘Revitalised’ Under Michael Beale
Fresh off the back of one six-pointer, it’s onto another. After Reading earned an impressive 1-1 draw at home to second-placed Norwich City in midweek, now it’s a Friday night trip to fourth-placed QPR. Can we build on Tuesday’s performance and result?. Standing in our way is...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, October 7
As we all learned yesterday morning, Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone died at age 61. A tragic loss not just for the club, but for his family, friends and the dozens of players whose careers he helped shape. Not many words from me in today’s hoddle. Instead, let’s give...
Ibrahima Konate Speaks On ‘Mythical’ Liverpool: “I Could End My Career Here”
Ibrahima Konate may be a colossus of a center back, one of defending World Cup Champion, France’s brightest young talents, and a player seemingly destined for stardom, but even he has still been taken aback by his experience playing for a club as globally renown as Liverpool. Reds supporters...
Christopher Vivell set to join Chelsea as technical director after leaving RB Leipzig
Christopher Vivell was “dismissed” today by RB Leipzig, clearing the way for the 35-year-old to take the Chelsea technical director job, as rumored for the past week. Vivell’s departure seems less than amicable from the Red Bull flagship, given just a brief statement citing “differing views”. Vivell had been the technical director at Leipzig since 2020 and was the head of scouting at RB Salzburg for several years before then. Leipzig had recently announced the hiring of Max Eberl from Borussia Mönchengladbach, who will be joining them on December 15. Vivell had admitted that the definition of all their roles (including Oliver Minztlaff and Florian Scholz) wasn’t quite clear. As confirmed by today’s statement, Eberl will in fact take over for Vivell.
