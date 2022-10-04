Read full article on original website
NME
The Cure debut new songs and welcome Perry Bamonte back to band as they kick off 2022 tour
The Cure kicked off their 2022 world tour in Latvia tonight (Thursday October 6), debuting two new songs and welcoming guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte back to the band. Check out footage and the setlist below. The icons, supported by now-regular touring partners and one of frontman Robert Smith’s favourite...
NME
Dream Theater to start recording new album in late 2023
Dream Theater have revealed that they are planning on entering the studio to record their sixteenth studio album in late 2023. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, guitarist John Petrucci spoke about the band’s plans for 2023 and his solo tour with former bandmate Mike Portnoy. Petrucci released his second solo album ‘Terminal Velocity’ in August.
NME
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt: “I don’t rock with it”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared his thoughts on the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt worn by Kanye West at his recent Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week. West has faced significant backlash for wearing a shirt with the phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – along with models who walked at the show, and conservative pundit Candace Owens.
NME
Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”
Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
NME
WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound
WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
NME
Blink-182 wipe Instagram as mysterious posters appear
Blink-182 fans are convinced the band are set to announce something in the very near future after they wiped their official Instagram page. The official Blink-182 website is currently down, displaying a message saying that it’s “under construction” and to “check back soon” while the band’s Instagram page is completely blank.
NME
System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” Serj Tankian in public by screaming ‘Chop Suey!’ lyrics
Serj Tankian has discussed how System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” the singer by screaming the lyrics to ‘Chop Suey!’ at him in public. The rock band’s iconic 2001 song opens with Tankian screaming the lyrics “wake up!” which has become a curse for him when going about his daily life, as he revealed.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
NME
Slipknot earn third UK Number One with latest, ‘The End, So Far’
Slipknot have today (October 7) earned their third UK Number One with new album, ‘The End, So Far’. The band went head-to-head with a reissue of George Michael’s classic album ‘Older’ for the top spot. Slipknot finished just 340 units ahead of ‘Older’ according to The Official Charts Company. ‘The End, So Far’ was also the most downloaded album of the past seven days.
NME
Megan Thee Stallion performs with ‘Halo”s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Halo‘s Master Chief during her TwitchCon set this weekend – see footage below. The fictional character and protagonist of the Halo series emerged on stage during the San Diego performance on Saturday night (October 8) to dance alongside Megan as she played ‘Freak Nasty’.
NME
Yungblud and Madison Beer are performing in ‘Roblox’ this weekend
Yungblud, Madison Beer and Kane Brown are all taking part in a digital festival this weekend in Roblox. Hosted by Walmart and taking place in its Electric Island, the virtual Electric Fest will see appearances from Yungblud, Madison Beer and Kane Brown with all three artists using motion caption suits for their performances.
NME
Rivers Cuomo reflects on “blowing minds” at Harvard following Weezer’s success
Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has spoken about going incognito at Harvard University following the success of their self-titled debut. Released in 1994, Weezer’s self-titled debut (also known as the ‘Blue Album’) reached number 16 in the Billboard 200 chart and was certified triple platinum within a year.
NME
Taylor Swift organises her lyrics into three “dorky” pen-themed categories
Taylor Swift has revealed one of the secrets behind her songwriting process, saying how she sorts her lyrics into one of three “dorky” pen-themed categories. During her acceptance speech after winning NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award, Swift said how she’s “never talked about this publicly before because, well, it’s dorky. But I have secretly established genre categories for the lyrics I write. They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.”
NME
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
NME
Right Said Fred label Beyoncé “arrogant” for using ‘I’m Too Sexy’ without permission
Right Said Fred have reportedly called Beyoncé “arrogant” for using part of their song ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in her ‘Renaissance‘ track ‘Alien Superstar’. Speaking to the Sun at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc Awards in London, Fred and Richard Fairbrass said that Beyoncé used elements of their song without seeking permission first.
NME
Taylor Swift confirms Lana Del Rey collaboration on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has revealed that Lana Del Rey features on her upcoming new song ‘Snow On The Beach’. Swift confirmed the collaboration during the final instalment of ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’, the video series through which she’s been drip-feeding the track titles from her forthcoming album ‘Midnights’ (out October 21).
NME
See Chloe Moriondo’s behind-the-scenes photos from wacky ‘Plastic Purse’ video
Chloe Moriondo has shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the video for her latest single ‘Plastic Purse’. The song appears on the indie-pop artist’s third studio album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’, which was released today (October 7). In the track’s wacky accompanying visuals, we find Moriondo in mad...
NME
Pavement are like “a tiger let out of the cage” on reunion tour
Pavement have reflected on their latest reunion, saying they feel like “a tiger let out of the cage” now they’re back on the road. The indie legends initially announced a reunion tour in 2019, which was then delayed due to COVID and eventually kicked off in Los Angeles in May, where they played their first gig in nearly 12 years.
NME
Justin Bieber postpones Asia tour dates due to health
Justin Bieber‘s upcoming tour dates in Asia this year have officially been postponed due to the Canadian popstar’s health condition. Concert promoter AEG Presents revealed the postponement in a social media post earlier today (October 7), announcing that the ‘Justice’ world tour dates will be rescheduled for next year “subject to venue and date availability”. With this announcement, Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour has officially ended with his performance at Rock In Rio.
NME
‘The Midnight Club’: first episode breaks jump scares world record
The first episode of Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix thriller series The Midnight Club has broken a world record for jump scares. Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the new show has been developed by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
