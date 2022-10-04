Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is “day-to-day” with a sprained throwing shoulder. Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update on Young’s status for the top-ranked Crimson Tide's game with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Saban described it as “a little bit of a shoulder injury” but says it isn't a long-term issue. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and went most of the way in a win over Arkansas.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Back-to-back unimpressive wins over Kent State and Missouri did more than knock Georgia from the top spot in the AP Top 25. Giving up 22 points in each of the two games also put at least a temporary end to talk that No. 2 Georgia’s defense can match the standard set by last season’s national championship team. Georgia will look for a stronger showing in this week's game against Auburn. Georgia trailed most of the game before rallying late to beat Missouri 26-22 on Saturday. Suddenly, the Bulldogs appear to be in danger of losing their championship swag.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman had surgery to speed up recovery from an injury. Tillman hurt his left ankle in Tennessee’s rout of Akron and did not play in the Vols’ win over Florida on Sept. 24. The eighth-ranked Vols visit No. 25 LSU on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference game. Heupel says they will see how Tillman is doing. The receiver was limited but moved around a bit Monday. Heupel also said starting cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the rest of the season after having surgery for an upper-body injury.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly says starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be back this week against No. 8 Tennessee as Daniels recovers from a knee injury that forced him out of last Saturday’s victory at Auburn. The coach says Daniels was in pain during the game because of a bursa sac injury but has no structural damage. Kelly also said guard Garrett Dellinger appears ready to return this week from a broken left hand and that transfer defensive back Sevyn Banks could return in five to six weeks after being diagnosed with a bruised spine. He was hurt while making a head-first tackle on the opening kickoff and had to be immobilized.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says Leota will have surgery on Tuesday for the injury sustained early in last weekend’s loss to LSU. The Tigers are set to visit No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in their first road game of the season. Harsin also confirmed previous reports that transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The former Texas A&M starter hasn’t played this season.

UNDATED (AP) — This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor. Among the seven new arrivals, six made their season debut. Kansas was the headliner. The Jayhawks had not been ranked in 13 years, the longest drought among Power Five conference teams.