Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor. Among the seven new arrivals, six made their season debut. Kansas was the headliner. The Jayhawks had not been ranked in 13 years, the longest drought among Power Five conference teams.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has a much clearer path to a perfect season and an Atlantic Coast Conference title. The Tigers completed a sweep of ranked ACC opponents in Wake Forest and North Carolina State to take control of the Atlantic Division. Clemson played its most complete game of the season with both sides of the ball bottling up Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary and holding N.C. State to its fewest points this season in a 30-20 victory. Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry believes the team is finding its footing and playing complementary football.