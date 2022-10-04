Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma head into their annual rivalry with each facing a conundrum at quarterback. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows his big decision revolves around big-armed freshman Quinn Ewers and experienced backup Hudson Card. Ewers has missed three games with a clavicle injury. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables must prepare for the possibility that starter Dillon Gabriel won’t play after a head injury in last week's loss to TCU. Saturday will be the first time since 1998 that neither team is ranked for their big showdown game.

UNDATED (AP) — This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor. Among the seven new arrivals, six made their season debut. Kansas was the headliner. The Jayhawks had not been ranked in 13 years, the longest drought among Power Five conference teams.