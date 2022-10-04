ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma head into their annual rivalry with each facing a conundrum at quarterback. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows his big decision revolves around big-armed freshman Quinn Ewers and experienced backup Hudson Card. Ewers has missed three games with a clavicle injury. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables must prepare for the possibility that starter Dillon Gabriel won’t play after a head injury in last week's loss to TCU. Saturday will be the first time since 1998 that neither team is ranked for their big showdown game.

UNDATED (AP) — This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor. Among the seven new arrivals, six made their season debut. Kansas was the headliner. The Jayhawks had not been ranked in 13 years, the longest drought among Power Five conference teams.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20 TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Haynes King, subbing for injured starter Max Johnson, drove...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Leader Telegram

AP Top 25 Takeaways: 4-0 weekend for interim coaches

Maybe making a coaching change less than halfway through the season isn't such a terrible idea. After an unprecedented spate of early season firings, teams with interim head coaches went 4-0 this weekend in major college football. “We went from trying not to lose and now we’re learning how to win,” Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key said. "That’s a valuable lesson that these guys can take to the next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
487
Followers
6K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy