Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Jim Leonhard would have preferred that it happen under just about any other circumstance. But the former Wisconsin safety and NFL veteran has an opportunity to lead his alma mater’s football program. How long he has this chance could depend on whether he can help Wisconsin salvage a season that’s gone so far off track that it led to former coach Paul Chryst’s exit. Wisconsin fired Chryst and named Leonhard interim head coach after a 34-10 loss to Illinois that dropped the Badgers' record to 2-3. Leonhard had been Wisconsin's defensive coordinator since 2017.

UNDATED (AP) — This was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in the AP Top 25 lost. That included five ranked teams losing to unranked opponents. The fallout was more than a quarter of the poll turning over Sunday. The voters tossed out seven teams, five of which had been ranked all season, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Baylor. Among the seven new arrivals, six made their season debut. Kansas was the headliner. The Jayhawks had not been ranked in 13 years, the longest drought among Power Five conference teams.