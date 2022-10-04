Effective: 2022-10-09 09:18:00 Expires: 2022-10-09 13:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Along Rio Blanco basin in Naguabo. * WHEN...Until noon AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Local emergency managers reported road PR-31 impassable due to flooding waters from Rio Blanco, at Sector Pitina near km 7.5 and Sector Conga near km 6.4. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO