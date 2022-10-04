ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

NASSP announces finalists for 2023 Principal of the Year

At the start of National Principals Month, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) named David Arencibia, John Briquelet and Donna Hayward as finalists for the 2023 NASSP National Principal of the Year award. This annual award recognizes outstanding secondary school principals’ exemplary contributions to their schools, staff, students and the profession.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
localocnews.com

Meet Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council

The following is a candidate statement for Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council:. I’m running for La Palma City Council because our city deserves a leader who will listen to residents and put in the time and energy needed to get things done. As your Councnilmember,...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

The 2022 Cypress State of the City Event now an outdoor social mixer

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce, in association with the City of Cypress, is bringing together interested residents with members of the business community, educators, numerous city leaders and other friends of the city who will gather for the annual State of the City event on Wednesday October 18th. For 2022 the event will once again be an outdoor evening mixer event held on the Cypress Civic Center Green.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

City Considers Potential New Facebook Page to Keep Public Informed

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Two men arrested for multiple burglaries in O.C. and adjacent counties

SANTA ANA, Ca. (Oct. 5, 2022): Two men were arrested today in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Santa Ana Police union’s attorney responds to the City of Santa Ana’s latest press release

On October 7, 2022, the City of Santa Ana again issued a press releases boasting that two lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice. This press release appears to be intentionally misleading giving the impression that the lawsuits have been completely dismissed. This appears to be a standard operating procedure for the City regarding the pending lawsuits and an effort to sway public opinion.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Fullerton survives last second threat by Sonora for dramatic win on Homecoming

Dallas Padron high-fives fans moments after his defensive play secured Fullerton’s 20-16 victory over Sonora. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). .As a ball boy for Fullerton High School, Dallas Padron was enthralled with the players, who treated him like a little brother, the lights and the cheers. It was his dream to experience all that is high school football for a player.
FULLERTON, CA
localocnews.com

Tickets on sale for Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree community event

The community is invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s Halloween-themed community event, Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree, on Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Atlantis Play Center, located in Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, October 20 or until sold out.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

CSULB launches $275 million ‘No Barriers’ fundraising campaign

Cal State Long Beach launched its $275 million ‘No Barriers’ campaign at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach last night to the applause of hundreds of guests and VIPs. The campaign announcement comes at a time of high institutional energy and momentum, particularly after U.S News & World Report recently ranked The Beach No. 3 nationally for promoting social upward mobility and No. 1 in the publication’s assessment of student outcomes.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Chow down at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Sea Fare Chowderfest on October 15, 2022

Foodies and friends of the fish are invited to the Aquarium of the Pacific’s annual Sea Fare Chowderfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sea Fare guests can explore the indoor galleries while sampling hearty chowders, savory bites, fresh baked goods, craft beer, and wine from more than twenty local businesses. There will be live and silent auctions with dozens of items, trips, and experiences. Featured artists Sam Carter, Gina Hsiang, and Sküt will also be creating live Aquarium-inspired pieces of art, all available for bidding.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 11, 2022

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68232/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the General Plan Circulation Element update, including proposed new goals and...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

New “Howie Eat It” Sandwich is a Deal at Ike’s

I’ve been a fan of Howie Mandel since his stand-up comedy days, but the popular host of “Deal or No Deal” and judge on “America’s Got Talent” has moved beyond television personality to become a screenwriter, actor, producer, director, and entrepreneur. Now, you can...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed

Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

MemorialCare to Seek Council Approval for Mixed-Used Project After Planning Commission Denial

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Oct. 7

Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

