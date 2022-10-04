ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey pumpkins more than just a tasty pie

According to an agricultural report from Rutgers University, here in New Jersey pumpkins cover over 2,500 acres of farmland and each acre yields about 11 tons of pumpkins per year. That’s a lot of pumpkins. You should know that 100% of all pumpkins grown here in Jersey are all...
FOOD & DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

This legendary bar has been named best in NJ for 2022

New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Economy#New Place#County Town#Travel Destinations#Education Health
94.5 PST

The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
RESTAURANTS
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Raise Price of Beach Tags

The cost of going to the beach in Ocean City during the summer is on its way up. By a 7-0 vote, City Council introduced an ordinance Thursday night to increase the price for seasonal, weekly and daily beach tags starting in 2023. A public hearing and final vote on the proposal are scheduled for the Oct. 20 Council meeting.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy