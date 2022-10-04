ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers

CNN — US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
ECONOMY
WRAL

Credit Suisse is buying back debt and selling a hotel

CNN — Credit Suisse said it will buy back up to $3 billion in its own bonds to save money on debt servicing costs while taking advantage of low prices. The announcement on Friday comes after investors displayed concerns about the financial position of the troubled Swiss bank before it announces its restructuring plan later this month.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in four charts

Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, having seen his wealth rise from $25 billion to nearly $200bn in less than a year.The billionaire polymath is best known as the boss of electric car company Tesla and private rocket firm SpaceX, however he also heads brain-tech startup Neuralink and The Boring Company, which aims to “solve traffic” in cities by digging tunnel networks.Before any of these ventures, Musk gained notoriety in Silicon Valley as the co-founder of online payments platform X.com, which went on to become PayPal.Each new project has been financed, at least in...
BUSINESS
WRAL

PAUL KRUGMAN: A jobs survey full of good news

EDITOR'S NOTE: Paul Krugman is a New York Times columnist and also a distinguished professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center. He won the 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade and economic geography. For as long as I’ve been paying...
BUSINESS
WRAL

How meltdown in a $1 trillion market brought the UK to the brink of a financial crisis

CNN — Pension funds are designed to be dull. Their singular goal — earning enough money to make payouts to retirees — favors cool heads over brash risk takers. But as markets in the United Kingdom went haywire last week, hundreds of British pension fund managers found themselves at the center of a crisis that forced the Bank of England to step in to restore stability and avert a broader financial meltdown.
MARKETS
WRAL

OPEC's production cut is a win for oil stocks

CNN — The White House isn't very happy with OPEC's decision to slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day. Consumers won't be big fans either, as the move will likely send gas prices higher. But there's one big winner coming out of the ordeal: Oil stocks. What's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL

Competitive Irish dancing organization investigates cheating allegations

CNN — The world's oldest and largest competitive Irish dancing organization has launched an investigation after being hit by allegations of competition fixing, warning "unethical behavior cannot and will not be tolerated." In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, the Irish Dancing Commission said its ethics committee...
THEATER & DANCE
WRAL

Why good news for the economy is bad news for stocks and the Fed

CNN — It's not the fall that kills you, as the saying goes — it's the sudden stop at the bottom. Friday's solid jobs report sent Wall Street reeling after it reignited concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue on its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in the face of sustained high inflation.
