Stockton, CA

WMUR.com

New Hampshire fishermen worried about new guidelines to protect right whales

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire fishermen are raising concerns about additional restrictions they'll be facing in order to protect the critically endangered right whale. The president of the New Hampshire Fish Council said guidelines are being worked out between the industry and National Marine Fisheries Service, but he said there has never been a recorded incident between a right whale and a New Hampshire fisherman.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
WMUR.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta honored in New Hampshire

RINDGE, N.H. — CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visited the Granite State Thursday. During a ceremony at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, he was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for leadership in public communication. The school’s president Kim Mooney pointed out his role in practicing free speech...
WMUR.com

NH Business: Prioritizing mental health in New Hampshire's workforce

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized a need for mental health resources, in schools, at home, and even in the office. With that in mind, there has been a new emerging spotlight surrounding mental health in the workforce at the state level. In the latest installment of NH...
WMUR.com

Video: A chilly morning turns mild

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cool mornings, followed by mild afternoons will be the rule over the next several days. A few showers are possible across the North Country today, with more spot showers over southern zones Monday. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of the week. High...
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: International sweets made right here in NH

Tonight, it's a trip around the world for your taste buds. From Syria to Trinidad and Tobago, and even a bit of Italy, these three New Hampshire bakeries are using ingredients from their homelands to bring sweet smiles to Granite State dessert lovers. Plus, a hotline that turned 50 last...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire fall foliage attracts people from around the world

People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said he has never seen...
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Putting cider donuts on the map

Monday, October 10th — Tonight, there is a new map you can follow to find a fall staple, the cider donut! We meet a man on a mission to find them all and ask what makes these treats so irresistible. Plus, three bright ideas headed up by some woman...
WMUR.com

Video: Breezy with patchy sun

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Our weather turns breezy and cooler this weekend following a stretch of mild days. The White Mountains and Great North Woods will see some showers on Sunday, followed by another dry stretch to kick off the work week. Clouds will break for developing sunshine for our...
WMUR.com

Gas prices rise in New Hampshire for 1st time in nearly 4 months

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices in New Hampshire are back on the rise for the first time in nearly four months, a day after cuts in oil production were announced. The last time gas prices rose in New Hampshire was June 13. The average price of a gallon of regular gas rose 4 cents Thursday to $3.40, still well below the national average of $3.86.
WMUR.com

Video: Another warm day ahead in New Hampshire

A beautiful stretch of warm October weather through Friday. Then it gets cooler again but mostly dry this long holiday weekend!. Clouds will pass through overnight keeping temperatures milder. Lows will be either side of 50 by Friday morning. Patchy fog forms. Clouds and fog to start on Friday then...

