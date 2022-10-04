Read full article on original website
NH Office of Child Advocate urges family-like setting for children in state custody
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's Office of the Child Advocate is worried about the future of the children at the Sununu Youth Services Center as its closing date nears. Officials with the office said they want to see the facility maintained while the state looks to build a new operation that's more community-based.
New Hampshire fishermen worried about new guidelines to protect right whales
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire fishermen are raising concerns about additional restrictions they'll be facing in order to protect the critically endangered right whale. The president of the New Hampshire Fish Council said guidelines are being worked out between the industry and National Marine Fisheries Service, but he said there has never been a recorded incident between a right whale and a New Hampshire fisherman.
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In their weekly report, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 over the previous week. There have been 2,709 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 1,975 active COVID-19 cases, relatively similar...
First responders honored at annual New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers saluted law enforcement from around the Granite State at the New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony on Friday. Officers and departments were recognized for how they responded to certain situations and cases. Recipients included Bradford police chief Edward Shaughnessy and Sgt. Neil Flanagan for...
Illegal crossings rise year over year at US-Canada border in Northeast, CBP officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said agents have been busy securing the northern border as illegal entries have more than doubled compared to last year. The Swanton sector of the U.S. Border Patrol consists of officers in Vermont, New York and northern New Hampshire. Officials...
Dr. Sanjay Gupta honored in New Hampshire
RINDGE, N.H. — CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta visited the Granite State Thursday. During a ceremony at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, he was awarded the Fitzwater Medallion for leadership in public communication. The school’s president Kim Mooney pointed out his role in practicing free speech...
NH Business: Prioritizing mental health in New Hampshire's workforce
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized a need for mental health resources, in schools, at home, and even in the office. With that in mind, there has been a new emerging spotlight surrounding mental health in the workforce at the state level. In the latest installment of NH...
Gov. Sununu reacts to President Biden's pardoning of 'simple possession' of marijuana convictions
CONCORD, N.H. — President Joe Biden hasannounced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted on federal "simple possession" of marijuana charges. He is also urging governors to do the same at the state level. Gov. Chris Sununu’s office put out a statement in response saying they are reviewing the president's...
Video: A chilly morning turns mild
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cool mornings, followed by mild afternoons will be the rule over the next several days. A few showers are possible across the North Country today, with more spot showers over southern zones Monday. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of the week. High...
New Hampshire drought conditions make big improvements; Wednesday's rain to factor into next week's report
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly half of the state is no longer in a drought, according to the latest report released Thursday. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 48% of New Hampshire, mostly north of the Lakes Region, is no longer in drought conditions. The report...
NH Chronicle: International sweets made right here in NH
Tonight, it's a trip around the world for your taste buds. From Syria to Trinidad and Tobago, and even a bit of Italy, these three New Hampshire bakeries are using ingredients from their homelands to bring sweet smiles to Granite State dessert lovers. Plus, a hotline that turned 50 last...
New Hampshire fall foliage attracts people from around the world
People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said he has never seen...
Volume of applications for affordable housing funding in New Hampshire delays program
CONCORD, N.H. — Significant delays are holding up federal dollars as New Hampshire continues to sort through applications for the $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The Governor's Office for Relief and Recovery is a week overdue announcing its first grants from the program. Demand for housing in New Hampshire...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
NH Chronicle: Putting cider donuts on the map
Monday, October 10th — Tonight, there is a new map you can follow to find a fall staple, the cider donut! We meet a man on a mission to find them all and ask what makes these treats so irresistible. Plus, three bright ideas headed up by some woman...
Video: Breezy with patchy sun
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Our weather turns breezy and cooler this weekend following a stretch of mild days. The White Mountains and Great North Woods will see some showers on Sunday, followed by another dry stretch to kick off the work week. Clouds will break for developing sunshine for our...
Gas prices rise in New Hampshire for 1st time in nearly 4 months
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices in New Hampshire are back on the rise for the first time in nearly four months, a day after cuts in oil production were announced. The last time gas prices rose in New Hampshire was June 13. The average price of a gallon of regular gas rose 4 cents Thursday to $3.40, still well below the national average of $3.86.
Video: Another warm day ahead in New Hampshire
A beautiful stretch of warm October weather through Friday. Then it gets cooler again but mostly dry this long holiday weekend!. Clouds will pass through overnight keeping temperatures milder. Lows will be either side of 50 by Friday morning. Patchy fog forms. Clouds and fog to start on Friday then...
