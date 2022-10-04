Read full article on original website
A Georgia State Patrol K-9 dies after being shot by a murder suspect
CLAXTON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is mourning the loss of a K-9 killed in the line of duty. Figo was killed during a traffic stop, shot by a man wanted for murder. Clayton County Police were conducting a murder investigation when they spotted their suspect in the victim's vehicle.
Ohio teen uses 'Make-A-Wish' to start community blood drive
An Ohio teen who is battling leukemia was honored with a pep rally Friday for his very "wish" to help others. William Davis, 18, of Liberty Township, has been battling leukemia yet wants to use his illness to take the focus off him and give back to his community. The...
Suspects in deadly shooting of Georgia high school football player captured in South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school football player in Georgia. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center in South Carolina under fugitive...
Talmadge Bridge lanes reopened after crash in South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday Morning Headlines. The Northbound lanes of the Talmadge Bridge are reopened after closing for two hours due to an accident. The Highway 17 road closed just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Savannah Police were on the scene both blocking off the end of the bridge leading into South Carolina. Additional police presence could be seen miles up from the closure.
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
Warmer weather returns...the temperatures you can expect this weekend
The weekend is almost here and so are warmer temperatures for coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Forecast highs will reach the mid-80s on Friday, with temperatures remaining 80 or warmer this weekend. A cold front is poised to dip south of our area this weekend. As winds turn off the...
