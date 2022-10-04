QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried electronic surveillance is becoming too intrusive?

The Columbia City Council is considering buying the police department a new video surveillance system that would allow it to tap into non-police cameras across the city.

The Columbia Police Department is lobbying for the FUSUS system, which would allow police to tap into cameras at participating businesses and schools. But some have concerns about the system's effect on privacy.

