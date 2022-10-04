ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried electronic surveillance is becoming too intrusive?

By ABC 17 News Team
 5 days ago
The Columbia City Council is considering buying the police department a new video surveillance system that would allow it to tap into non-police cameras across the city.

The Columbia Police Department is lobbying for the FUSUS system, which would allow police to tap into cameras at participating businesses and schools. But some have concerns about the system's effect on privacy.

Do you worry about intrusive electronic surveillance? Vote in the poll below.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

