Packers Defense a Giant-Sized Disappointment
The Green Bay Packers’ defense, supposedly one of the best in the NFL, was pushed around by the depleted New York Giants in a 27-22 loss on Sunday.
Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win
LONDON (AP) — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants’ 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay’s international debut. Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers...
Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers' top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed on Sunday. The team provided no further details except to confirm the...
Goodell: NFL to make 'change or two' to concussion protocol
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is prepared "to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol.
49ers fans taking over Bank of America Stadium in Week 5
The friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium have become far too friendly. For yet another home game, the Carolina Panthers appear to be the victims of a takeover. This time, it’s the San Francisco 49ers faithful who are flooding the seats for the Week 5 matchup in Charlotte, N.C.
