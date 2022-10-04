ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

LaRussell Shares His 21st Album, “I Hate When Life’s Going Great”

As we continue to unload all of this weekend’s new music arrivals, the next album on our list comes from LaRussell, marking the 28-year-old’s 21st project to premiere since he made his musical debut. Earlier this week, the California-born recording artist delivered I Hate When Life’s Going Great...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Gunna
hotnewhiphop.com

G Herbo Taps Offset, Future & More For “Survivor’s Remorse Side A”

Fresh off the release of his ATL Jacob-produced track “Blues” featuring Future, G Herbo returns with his highly anticipated project Survivor’s Remorse Side A. Last month, he blessed fans with a new track entitled, “Me, Myself & I” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — his first single since dropping “Locked In” back in February.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky

The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt

Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie#Wit#Brand New Music#Hiphop Dx
hotnewhiphop.com

Dua Lipa Says She’s Single Despite Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa confirmed that she’s single on a recent episode of her podcast while speaking with Charli XCX. Dua Lipa has confirmed that she is still single, despite recently being seen going out with the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. Lipa spoke about her current relationship status while interviewing Charli XCX on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides

Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ye Takes Back A$AP Rocky & Yoon Ahn Claims, Admits Crush On Kylie’s BFF

Early on Friday morning, the father of four took back his previous claims that A$AP Rocky slept with fashion designer Yoon Ahn. Just when you thought things on Kanye West’s Instagram page couldn’t get any more confusing, the 45-year-old has admitted to having a crush on the 25-year-old best friend of his ex-sister-in-law Anastasia Karanikolaou.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Juvenile Responds To NBA YoungBoy’s Re-Do Of “400 Degreez” Cover Art

Juvenile was honored by YoungBoy’s homage. NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Apologizes To DJ Khaled & Mentions Fat Joe

Kanye West apologized to DJ Khaled with a sincere post on Instagram, Thursday. Kanye West shared an apology to DJ Khaled on Instagram, Thursday, expressing his regret that he hasn’t been more present in their friendship. He also referenced Fat Joe in the post. “I’M SORRY KHALED FOR NOT...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Unleashes On Kanye: “Crazy & Lame”

Meek entered the chat with a scathing message that shook things up as he mentioned Jack Harlow, Justin LaBoy, and Vory. For the first time, we’re seeing Kanye West go toe-to-toe with his peers. The Rap icon typically has it out for brands he’s worked with or his ex-wife and former in-laws. Yet, today, we’re seeing West square off with the likes of Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and now, Meek Mill.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Reflects On Kim Porter’s Death, & His Current Dating Life

Diddy discussed the current state of his love life with Teyana Taylor for Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt.”. virtual series on Friday, where he discussed the death of Kim Porter, his current dating life, and more. Diddy has been linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami in recent months. “[We learn...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

David Sabastian Is Feeling Reflective On “The Devil Is A Liar”: Listen

It was a busy weekend for new music, and we’re still not done sharing all the latest arrivals with you. Next on our list is a single from David Sabastian called, “The Devil is a Liar” on which he reflects on generational trauma and being stuck in a cycle of fear, among other things.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

“SNL” Throws Shade At Kanye West’s White Lives Matter Shirt, Among Other Things

Last night’s episode was hosted by Brendan Gleeson and saw several musical performances from Willow Smith. Now that Saturday Night Live has returned for another season, it was only a matter of time before the cast full of comedians got to discussing the latest antics of one Kanye West, who’s landed himself in a pool of hot water – not only for his controversial White Lives Matter shirt, but now, also for making disparaging comments about the Jewish community on Twitter after he has temporarily banned from Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Encourages Ray J To Commit Suicide

A few days ago, Ray J sparked concern after he shared his suicidal thoughts on Instagram. The actor recorded himself dangling off a ledge with the caption, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”. Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr., uploaded...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Admits He’s Scared Of Almond Milk

The rapper said he just started drinking 2% milk. Rick Ross has been very vocal about taking his diet seriously. When he had a seizure in 2011, his doctors told him that losing weight would save his life. Since then, he has been on a mission to keep himself in shape.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy