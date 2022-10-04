ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.

02:50 NEWS / Javonte Williams out for season (knee injury)

13:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor might play on TNF vs. Broncos

14:50 NEWS / Cordarrelle Patterson placed on Injured-Reserve

18:25 NEWS / Treylon Burks has turf toe injury

20:33 NEWS / Tua Tagovailoa out vs. NYJ (concussion)

21:35 NEWS / Sam Darnold is “not close” to returning to Panthers

25:00 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

33:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - RB

40:00 Fantasy advice is situational

42:45 Waiver Wire Pickups - WR

52:41 Waiver Wire Pickups - QB & TE

57:50 Getting in early

59:50 Drops

62:50 Hold on loosely

66:35 Treviso Babes League update

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

NFL Week 5 late game tracker: Dallas Cowboys pay visit to defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams

There's only three games in the NFL Week 5 late window, but each one offers intrigue. The Dallas Cowboys visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in a marquee matchup, while the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Back East, Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers.
Packers safety Amos active for London clash with Giants

LONDON — (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.
Robinson plays for Commanders 6 weeks since getting shot

LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. made his NFL debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, six weeks to the day after being shot in an attempted robbery. Robinson practiced Wednesday and was activated off the non-football injury list Saturday. Neither he...
QB Jones set to start for Giants against Packers in London

WARE, England — (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start in New York's game against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after participating fully in practice on Friday. Jones sprained his left ankle last Sunday and was limited in midweek practices before the...
